ABJ: Study makes case for investing in cheaper housing as Austin group buys more apartments for moderate-income rentals
AUSTIN ( Austin Business Journal ) — A new report challenges the idea that investing in more affordable housing developments yields lower returns than luxury apartments — bringing added weight to a local fund that aims to maintain cheaper housing.
The report from faculty at Southern Methodist University and the University of Texas at Austin finds moderate-income rental housing is a viable and profitable investment for those seeking to support a fund that embraces environmental, social and governance principles or ESG.
Supported by Affordable Central Texas Inc., which controls a low-cost housing fund in Austin that has raised tens of millions of dollars, and the Wells Fargo Foundation, the study aimed to define a profitable asset class called moderate-income rental housing or MIRH.Read more about this story in the Austin Business Journal Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
