KUA bills now available in Spanish

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee Utility Authority will now begin offering customers the option of receiving their electric bills in Spanish, the company announced Wednesday.

KUA board chairwoman Ethel Urbina says offering a Spanish bill option allows KUA to better serve its customers.

“As Osceola County’s Hispanic and Latino population continues to grow, it’s essential for KUA to enhance communication with its clients in a language they can understand,” Urbina said.

The new bills will allow customers to see a breakdown of charges in Spanish.

KUA said customers can text “factura” to 877-582-7700 from the cellphone number registered to their account to begin taking advantage of the new option.

