ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

KUA bills now available in Spanish

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=134dyA_0iXBxlol00

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee Utility Authority will now begin offering customers the option of receiving their electric bills in Spanish, the company announced Wednesday.

KUA board chairwoman Ethel Urbina says offering a Spanish bill option allows KUA to better serve its customers.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“As Osceola County’s Hispanic and Latino population continues to grow, it’s essential for KUA to enhance communication with its clients in a language they can understand,” Urbina said.

The new bills will allow customers to see a breakdown of charges in Spanish.

KUA said customers can text “factura” to 877-582-7700 from the cellphone number registered to their account to begin taking advantage of the new option.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

More
 

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
116K+
Followers
131K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy