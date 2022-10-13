ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Butler’s Pantry Café to be rebranded as Y’all Café

Butler’s Pantry has long been a culinary staple of the Covington RiverCenter, with its grab-and-go market and sit-down café serving hungry patrons for years. Now the café portion is being rebranded to Y’all Café, a restaurant that embraces southern values and midwest charm. “As the...
COVINGTON, KY
Space Cowboys find galactic success in Northern Kentucky

They’re “Space Cowboys, bet you weren’t ready for that…” and the Independence-based restaurant group are lassoing galactic success throughout Northern Kentucky. “Yeah, it’s unique,” Bill Aseere, Space Cowboys Restaurant Group co-founder, said of the name. “We took it from our high school and college intramural teams names. We had softball and basketball teams and yeah, that name was inspired by the lyrics of the Steve Miller Band song ‘The Joker.’”
INDEPENDENCE, KY
How was BLINK? It’s a mixed bag, according to our readers

BLINK took over the city from Over-the-Rhine through parts of Covington for four days this past weekend. This festival of lights was highly publicized and hyped, and we wondered what our readers thought about it. We asked people to share their thoughts on social media, and the response was a mixed bag.
COVINGTON, KY
Annual fundraiser helps give local kids shoes

Free Feet Footwear is holding their annual fundraiser at St. Timothy Parish in Union next month. On Nov. 12 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., participants can enjoy music, food, a silent auction and a raffle. Each ticket costs $25 and all proceeds directly support local children in need of tennis shoes.
UNION, KY
Taco Week begins today: Here are the participating NKY locations

It’s officially Taco Week, and Northern Kentucky has five restaurants participating in the event. Beginning Monday and running through Sunday, Oct. 23, some of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s most popular taco joints will be offering their own unique tacos for $2. If you check into five restaurants during...
CINCINNATI, OH
Futurist to present at OneNKY Summit Series next week

When you think about the future, what do you envision? Perhaps it is a world much like today, save changes in technology and fashion. Futurist Christopher Rice is speaking at the OneNKY Alliance’s Summit Series next week at the Ignite Institute in Erlanger from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., where he will talk about key drivers, trends and signals shaping the world through 2037.
ERLANGER, KY
WATCH: Florence mayoral candidates answer questions in LINK nky forum

The candidates for Florence mayor appeared in a forum hosted by LINK nky on Monday. Due to technical difficulties, the forum did not stream live, but was recorded and is now available to view below. The candidates, Julie Metzger Aubuchon and Duane Froelicher, answer questions about traffic, pedestrian/cyclist safety, the...
FLORENCE, KY
How NKY schools, students fared in newly released state report card

This story has been updated. Kentucky’s School Report Card data was released Tuesday showing ongoing discrepancies in school performance across Northern Kentucky. The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is required by state statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act to report such data. The data released Tuesday...
KENTUCKY STATE
Walton school district fills board vacancy

The Walton-Verona Independent School District has filled its board vacancy. Aubrey Ryan will fill the District 2 board position. She was appointed by Education Commissioner Jason Glass after the district interviewed several candidates for the open position but could not come to a consensus. The district was working to fill the vacancy after former board member Stacey Thornberry resigned in mid-July. She did not give a reason at the time of her resignation.
WALTON, KY
Community steps up to help Meals on Wheels after vehicles vandalized

After four local Meals on Wheels vans were vandalized late last month, the community stepped up to ensure local seniors got the transportation they needed. On Sept. 28, Meals on Wheels Southwest OH & Northern KY discovered catalytic converters had been removed from four passenger vans used to take seniors to doctor appointments, grocery stores, recreational trips and more.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
NKU receives $2.9M grant for a new community health worker program

Northern Kentucky University announced last week that it had received a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration to increase the number of health workers in rural and underserved areas in northern Kentucky. The $2.9 million three-year grant will support NKU’s innovative efforts to expand its Human Services and...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Bellevue mayor’s race: Meet the candidates

Incumbent Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves will face challenger Chasity Bothman this November. Cleves is a lifelong Bellevue resident seeking his second four-year term in office. He said he is running for reelection to see through the $115 million development deal he recently signed. The project includes building homes, businesses, office...
BELLEVUE, KY
State commission to stop in Covington to hear from those affected by Opioid epidemic

On Tuesday evening, the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission will hold a town hall in Covington at the Kenton County Government Center. The Advisory Commission is hosting eight town halls across the Commonwealth to hear from Kentuckians affected by the opioid epidemic. They have already held three; the remaining five community events will be in Covington, Lexington, Louisville, Bowling Green, and Paducah.
COVINGTON, KY
Saturday NKY sports round-up: Highlands, Brossart claim girls soccer regional crowns

A year ago, the Highlands Bluebirds and Bishop Brossart Mustangs girls soccer teams watched as rivals celebrated region championships. On Saturday, the roles were reversed with Highlands (15-6-3) and Bishop Brossart (13-8-4) winning the 9th and 10th Region girls soccer titles. It marked the fourth region title in five years for the Bluebirds and the second in three years for the Mustangs.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
The LINK nky Team of the Week, Oct. 3 – Oct. 9: Beechwood girls cross country

Our LINK nky Team of the Week for Oct. 3 – 9 is the Beechwood High School Tigers girls cross country team. In our weekly poll, the Tigers grabbed nearly 80% of the vote. Ludlow was nominated after putting up more wins this season than the previous two seasons combined. They won nine games this year compared to a total of five in 2020 and 2021 combined.
LUDLOW, KY

