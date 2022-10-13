Read full article on original website
Chargers-Broncos Preview
JJ and Raheem open by recapping their Week 6 cards. They follow up by previewing the Monday Night Football matchup between the Chargers and the Broncos and make their picks. They close by looking at the Yankees-Guardians Game 5 lines and odds for the rest of the MLB postseason. Hosts:...
NFL Power Rankings: New York Football on the Rise in Week 7
The Buffalo Bills are still the best team in the NFL, but the rest of the league is mired in parity. Both the New York Giants and New York Jets are two of the eight teams with at least four wins this season, and have catapulted up the rankings, from 27th and 28th, respectively, in my preseason power rankings to the top half of the league. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continue their freefall after back-to-back losses against both aforementioned New York teams.
Colts owner Irsay says there's "merit to remove" Snyder
NEW YORK (AP) — Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, making him the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go. Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. The league has been investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, a probe conducted by attorney Mary Jo White that is ongoing. Removing Snyder would be unprecedented and requires 24 votes from the other owners. “It’s something we have to review, we have to look...
The Eagles Defeat the Cowboys AND the Phillies Are in the NLCS!
What a glorious weekend for Philly sports fans as the Eagles beat their hated rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Phillies are headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2010. The Eagles are going into the bye week as the only remaining undefeated team at 6-0. Sheil and Ben dissect what the Eagles have been doing on both sides of the ball to remain undefeated and what improvements they need to make in order to have a long postseason run (46:28). Plus, the Phightin’ Phillies are on a run that we haven’t seen in over a decade. Sheil has a series preview as the Phils are set to face the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
ACGC hungry for more heading into playoff date with Treynor
(Guthrie Center) ACGC faces Treynor on Friday in a Class 1A first round playoff matchup. The Chargers are 6-2 on the year with the Cardinals coming in at 5-3. “Treynor is a great team. Heck, all of the teams left in the final 32 are good.” ACGC coach Cody Matthewson says, “Everybody earned the opportunity to be here. They have three losses on the season all from quality teams. Treynor is a program that’s been around success for a long time. They always have a lot of really good athletes.”
Favorite NFL Week 7 Bets. Plus: Thoughts on NBA Opening Night and MLB Playoffs
The East Coast Bias boys are back and ready to have action spread across three sports. First, they give out their favorite NFL bets for Week 7 and explain why teasers make a lot of sense to play (2:00). Then, they run through the NBA opening-night games (20:00) and Guardians-Yankees (27:00) before Raheem explains why the Philly Special is his bet of the night (30:00).
Bills’ Statement Win With Trent Dilfer, Ranking Tennessee After the Alabama Win, Plus an NBA Playoff Team Draft
Russillo shares his five biggest takeaways from NFL Week 6 (0:32), before he is joined by Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer to discuss Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes, the 6-0 Eagles and specific improvements QB Jalen Hurts has made, the Packers’ lack of identity without Davante Adams, Tennessee’s win over Alabama on Saturday, QB Hendon Hooker, and more (18:20). Then Ryen gives out his weekly rankings of the top 12 teams in college football (53:11). Finally Ryen and Ceruti draft their 16 NBA playoff teams (1:03:25), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:12:27).
Week 7 NFL Power Rankings: Giants and Jets Continue to Climb
Austin is joined by former NFL receiver James Jones to discuss the how the NFL power rankings have shifted following Week 6. They start by discussing the Giants and if they are as good as their record indicates (1:41). Then, they break down why the Ravens should still be optimistic about their season (8:11). Later, Steven Ruiz joins the show to talk about why he still doesn’t trust the Vikings (19:05), before discussing his QB rankings, and how the Patriots and Cowboys can learn from what has happened with Bailey Zappe and Cooper Rush (38:03).
Week 6 Winners, Losers, and Kyle Pitts Scores a TD
We recap Week 6 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers of the weekend. We cover the underdog bonanza, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers looking their age, Kyle Pitts scoring a TD, Ja’Marr Chase’s re-emergence, Rhamondre Stevenson and the Zero RB boom, and we induct our next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book. We also hold a special case of Fantasy Court involving Craig and his friends.
Waiver Wire Targets for Week 7
(02:36) - RB Targets. Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!. Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com. Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck. Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts.
Bailey Zappe Carries the Suddenly Dangerous Patriots With James White, Plus Celtics Season Over/Unders
Brian shares his instant reaction to the Patriots’ dominant win over the Browns (0:30), before he chats with former Pats running back James White about the game, QB Bailey Zappe’s impressive performance, some fun Bill Belichick stories, and more (18:00). Then, Brian takes a crack at some Celtics season over/unders (38:00).
Bulls Roundtable With Scoop Jackson and Darnell Mayberry
The Full Go returns as Jason is joined by Scoop Jackson and Darnell Mayberry to discuss the Bulls’ upcoming season. They dive into all the issues and questions surrounding the Bulls, including what the roster will look like in the next few years, Zach LaVine’s national perception, what to do with Patrick Williams, and more. Also, they discuss which national story lines intrigue them the most, and why Luka Doncic could win this year’s MVP.
