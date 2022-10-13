Greene County Public Health has started rolling out flu vaccinations and they are hosting a special event later this week. The Drive-Through Flu Clinic is Wednesday from 4-6:30pm at Clover Hall on the Greene County Fairgrounds. Those individuals that are six months and older and who want to get a flu shot can do so that day without having to get out of their vehicles. Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf urges everyone to get a flu vaccine now, ahead of the peak flu season in January and February. She says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is anticipating an active flu season.

2 DAYS AGO