Dallas Co Sheriff Advises Patience and Caution During Harvest Time
It’s harvest time in Iowa and farmers are busy in the fields, and wide, slow-moving farm equipment are on our rock roads and highways. Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante urges caution on area roadways. “Give them some space especially on bridges where they tend to take up the whole...
Tree Talk and Walk Events Planned for Tomorrow in Greene County
There are two more tree-related events happening tomorrow in Greene County. The Greene County ISU Extension Office is hosting a Tree Talk program with Trees Forever Jefferson Coordinator Brad Riphagen at noon. Riphagen tells Raccoon Valley Radio the topics he will generally cover include what kinds of trees to plant in Greene County, how people can get involved with Trees Forever or the Jefferson Tree Committee, as well as the concerns he is dealing with, including the Emerald Ash Borer.
Greene County Supervisors Approve Health Insurance Plan for Next Year
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. The Board approved next year’s health insurance plan for county employees and elected officials. The Board reviewed its options with Group Benefit Partners Representative Ryan Berven and they approved his recommendation of increasing the deductible to $60,000 and a 2.5-percent increase in premium costs.
Ribbon-Cutting for New Upper Story Apartments in Downtown Jefferson
A ribbon-cutting was held Monday afternoon to cap off an ongoing project in Jefferson since 2018. City View Lofts at 200 East State Street unveiled its fully renovated three one-bedroom apartments above Warm Wishes and Gravitate Coworking. Chris Deal is part of the development group who undertook the project that started with renovating the main floor of the 1871 building and finished with the upper story apartments. He talked about the drive his development group had to bring back apartment living to the downtown square in Jefferson.
Guthrie County Supervisors Consider Fairgrounds Project
The Guthrie County Supervisors met on Tuesday. The Board will consider for approval using the American Rescue Funds on the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Sewer project and then they will review the weed commissioners report and a Samuels Group Pay application. The Board will also get an update from the County...
Iowa Economic Development Authority Awards Money To Yale
A big contribution was made to the city of Yale for their water infrastructure projects around the community. The Iowa Economic Development awarded $3.3 million to nine communities which included Guthrie County. Yale will receive $409,000 to assist with installation and improvement to the water and sewer infrastructure in the city. This is a community development block grant which is federally funded by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. CDBG funds enable communities to make needed improvements to water and sewer projects along with working to improve housing conditions for low-income individuals and provide facilities for the disabled.
Information For The Harvest Hall Ball Dinner To Go
An annual dinner looks to serve citizens of Guthrie Center and surrounding communities. Main Street Guthrie Center is hosting a “Ham Ball Harvest Dinner To Go,” that the money raised will go towards downtown Guthrie Center projects. The Harvest dinner will be served at the Guthrie Center Activity...
Let’s Talk Dallas County (10/17/2022)-ADM Schools Superintendent Greg Dufoe
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School District Superintendent Greg Dufoe recaps last week’s school board meeting.
Rams have surprise opponent in Union Knights
Prior to Saturday’s release of the Class 2A first round Iowa high school football playoff pairings, Greene County head coach Caden Duncan knew his team would be playing its first round game in Jefferson on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. What he didn’t know before 10 a.m. Saturday was that the first round opponent would be the Knights of Union High School in La Porte City, south of Waterloo and 137 miles from Jefferson.
Greene County School Board to Handle Several Requests
The Greene County School Board will meet tomorrow night. Under old business, the Board will consider for approval the second reading of revised board policies including the community use of school district building, sites and equipment; along with graduation requirements. Under new business, the Board will consider for approval four...
Greene County Public Health to Host Drive-Through Flu Vaccine Clinic
Greene County Public Health has started rolling out flu vaccinations and they are hosting a special event later this week. The Drive-Through Flu Clinic is Wednesday from 4-6:30pm at Clover Hall on the Greene County Fairgrounds. Those individuals that are six months and older and who want to get a flu shot can do so that day without having to get out of their vehicles. Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf urges everyone to get a flu vaccine now, ahead of the peak flu season in January and February. She says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is anticipating an active flu season.
Greene County Supervisors to Consider Renewing County’s Health Insurance Plan
The Greene County Board of Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider for approval the second reading to re-codify the code of ordinances into a new code of ordinances and could waive the third reading for final adoption. They will also consider for approval the sheriff’s quarterly report of fees and renewing the county’s health insurance plan, following a review.
Businesses Can Sign Up for Trick or Treat Around the Square in Jefferson
An annual Halloween event is happening later this month in Jefferson and there’s still time for businesses to get involved. Trick or Treat Around the Square is Thursday, October 27th from 4:30-6pm on the downtown square. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Executive Director Matt Wetrich says this event draws lots of attention to the downtown area where businesses hand out lots of candy to trick-or-treaters.
Iona Thornburg, 100, of Perry
Private graveside service for Iona Thornburg, 100 of Perry, will be held in the Peoples Cemetery. There will be a celebration of her life held at a later date. Memorials will be given to her family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Rams lose to OABCIG in Region 3 Volleyball
Greene County hosted OABCIG (Ida Grove) in a Class 3A Region 2 high school volleyball quarterfinal in Jefferson last night with the Falcons winning in four sets. The Rams were up 20-15 in set one, but lost 28-30. Up 20-16 in the second set, Greene County lost 24-26. Set three saw the Rams win 25-20, and they led 13-8 in the fourth set before being out scored 17-5 the rest of the way to fall, 18-25.
Darrell Lee Heuton, age 82, of Carroll, IA
Darrell Lee Heuton, age 82, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his home in Carroll. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, October 20, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Music for the service will be by Jan Pottroff and Polly Eason. Casket bearers will be Ben Fink, Shawn Ausborn, Brett Foster, Corey Howlett, Nicholas Howlett, and Mac Carson. Honorary casket bearers will be Darrell’s golf buddies. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Lidderdale.
Dallas Center Receives Grant for Pocket Park
Governor Reynolds announced more than $450,000 in Empower Rural Iowa Grants on Thursday. Among the recipients was the city of Dallas Center. The proposed project is to create a pocket park downtown. The project would include items such as a mural on a building, bench seating, potted planters, a privacy fence with a gate, and new surfacing. The city was awarded $20,000 for an estimated $43,500 project.
West Central Valley Athletics Prepares for Postseason Push
This week, the playoff season will start in full for the West Central Valley Wildcats. The Volleyball team will get things started on Wednesday by heading to Des Moines North High School and facing off against the Grand View Christian Thunder in the Class 2A Region 4 Quarterfinal. On Thursday...
Perry PACES Invites Public to Lights on Afterschool Two-Evening Event
Perry’s Academic Cultural and Enrichment Services (PACES) invites the community for a two night celebration event later this week. Program Director Mary Hillman says this is the 23rd Annual National Lights On Afterschool event with the National Afterschool Alliance. Wednesday will be the fundraiser walk with Pledges for Paces, which Hillman says is always an enjoyable, family-friendly activity.
