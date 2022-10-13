Read full article on original website
Ribbon-Cutting for New Upper Story Apartments in Downtown Jefferson
A ribbon-cutting was held Monday afternoon to cap off an ongoing project in Jefferson since 2018. City View Lofts at 200 East State Street unveiled its fully renovated three one-bedroom apartments above Warm Wishes and Gravitate Coworking. Chris Deal is part of the development group who undertook the project that started with renovating the main floor of the 1871 building and finished with the upper story apartments. He talked about the drive his development group had to bring back apartment living to the downtown square in Jefferson.
Tree Talk and Walk Events Planned for Tomorrow in Greene County
There are two more tree-related events happening tomorrow in Greene County. The Greene County ISU Extension Office is hosting a Tree Talk program with Trees Forever Jefferson Coordinator Brad Riphagen at noon. Riphagen tells Raccoon Valley Radio the topics he will generally cover include what kinds of trees to plant in Greene County, how people can get involved with Trees Forever or the Jefferson Tree Committee, as well as the concerns he is dealing with, including the Emerald Ash Borer.
Businesses Can Sign Up for Trick or Treat Around the Square in Jefferson
An annual Halloween event is happening later this month in Jefferson and there’s still time for businesses to get involved. Trick or Treat Around the Square is Thursday, October 27th from 4:30-6pm on the downtown square. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Executive Director Matt Wetrich says this event draws lots of attention to the downtown area where businesses hand out lots of candy to trick-or-treaters.
Guthrie County Supervisors Consider Fairgrounds Project
The Guthrie County Supervisors met on Tuesday. The Board will consider for approval using the American Rescue Funds on the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Sewer project and then they will review the weed commissioners report and a Samuels Group Pay application. The Board will also get an update from the County...
Casey Public Library Is Finding Costumes For Children
The Casey Public Library wants to make it easy on families finding a costume for their little ones. The library will be giving away Halloween costumes and accessories for free on Saturday from 10am until 1pm. This will be a first come first serve event. There will be light refreshments and snacks. The Casey Public Library encourages those looking for the perfect costume to stop by.
Dallas Center Receives Grant for Pocket Park
Governor Reynolds announced more than $450,000 in Empower Rural Iowa Grants on Thursday. Among the recipients was the city of Dallas Center. The proposed project is to create a pocket park downtown. The project would include items such as a mural on a building, bench seating, potted planters, a privacy fence with a gate, and new surfacing. The city was awarded $20,000 for an estimated $43,500 project.
Let’s Talk Greene County (10/18/2022)-Boone/Greene County Probation Services Director Diane Hinderaker Pt 2
The Director of Boone and Greene County Probation Services Diane Hinderaker finishes the second of our two part series.
Perry City Council Approves Completion of Crack Sealing Project
The Perry City Council met Monday night in regular session. The meeting started with Mayor John Andorf proclaiming October 20th as Lights On After School on behalf of the Perry’s Academic Cultural and Enrichment Services (PACES) challenging everyone to provide a safe place for children where the lights are on after school on October 20th.
Darrell Lee Heuton, age 82, of Carroll, IA
Darrell Lee Heuton, age 82, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his home in Carroll. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, October 20, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Music for the service will be by Jan Pottroff and Polly Eason. Casket bearers will be Ben Fink, Shawn Ausborn, Brett Foster, Corey Howlett, Nicholas Howlett, and Mac Carson. Honorary casket bearers will be Darrell’s golf buddies. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Lidderdale.
Iona Thornburg, 100, of Perry
Private graveside service for Iona Thornburg, 100 of Perry, will be held in the Peoples Cemetery. There will be a celebration of her life held at a later date. Memorials will be given to her family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Greene County School Board to Handle Several Requests
The Greene County School Board will meet tomorrow night. Under old business, the Board will consider for approval the second reading of revised board policies including the community use of school district building, sites and equipment; along with graduation requirements. Under new business, the Board will consider for approval four...
Greene County Supervisors Approve Health Insurance Plan for Next Year
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. The Board approved next year’s health insurance plan for county employees and elected officials. The Board reviewed its options with Group Benefit Partners Representative Ryan Berven and they approved his recommendation of increasing the deductible to $60,000 and a 2.5-percent increase in premium costs.
Let’s Talk Dallas County (10/17/2022)-ADM Schools Superintendent Greg Dufoe
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School District Superintendent Greg Dufoe recaps last week’s school board meeting.
A Garage and a Jeep Were Lost in an Early Sunday Morning Fire in Perry
A garage was a total loss from an early Sunday morning fire in Perry. Perry Fire Chief Chris Hinds tells Raccoon Valley Radio they responded to the call at 532 3rd Street at 3:45am. He says when they arrived on scene, the garage was completely burned down and a Jeep Cherokee that was inside was still on fire. Hinds notes a nearby utility pole was also on fire and brought down some power lines, and the fire had crossed an alleyway and caught a mobile home on fire and a garage to the south was catching on fire.
Dallas County Supervisors to Hold Two Public Hearings Today
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider for approval abating mobile home taxes, as well as the plans and specifications, and authorize bid letting for a Pioneer Avenue bridge replacement project and an asphalt overlay project on County Road R-30. A public hearing will be held at 9:30am for a resolution for the final plat of Livingston Estates, as well as another public hearing at 10am for the second reading of an amended ordinance for Chapter 40 floodplain development. Additionally, the Board will consider for approval purchasing an ambulance for Dallas County EMS and a resolution for precinct election official pay rates.
Greene County Schools Superintendent Goes Over Special Education and Limited English Funding
The Greene County School Board approved two requests for spending authority for two educational areas. Superintendent Brett Abbotts tells Raccoon Valley Radio the Board approved in September a School Budget Review Committee request to fund a $448,421 special education deficit. He says this is required from the state to serve students within their attendance area that are needing special education services. He points out three years ago, the deficit was nearing $750,000 but now that total is under a half a million.
Dallas Co Sheriff Advises Patience and Caution During Harvest Time
It’s harvest time in Iowa and farmers are busy in the fields, and wide, slow-moving farm equipment are on our rock roads and highways. Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante urges caution on area roadways. “Give them some space especially on bridges where they tend to take up the whole...
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
Perry City Council to Hold Public Hearings Tonight
The Perry City Council will meet in regular session Monday, October 17, in the Towncraft Building, 1122 Willis Avenue. The Mayor will make a presentation recognizing the Lights on After School Program in the Perry Schools. The council will hold a public hearing on a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the lowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) for Upper Story Housing Conversions, and a public hearing on a CDBG from the IEDA for comprehensive Neighborhood Revitalization Planning. They will also consider approving resolutions for further upper story housing conversions, and consider a site plan for Bluejay Market, amending ordinances, among other matters. The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.
