The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider for approval abating mobile home taxes, as well as the plans and specifications, and authorize bid letting for a Pioneer Avenue bridge replacement project and an asphalt overlay project on County Road R-30. A public hearing will be held at 9:30am for a resolution for the final plat of Livingston Estates, as well as another public hearing at 10am for the second reading of an amended ordinance for Chapter 40 floodplain development. Additionally, the Board will consider for approval purchasing an ambulance for Dallas County EMS and a resolution for precinct election official pay rates.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO