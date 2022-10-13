Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
AC/GC Volleyball Prepares For Postseason Play
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center Lady Charger team volleyball feels confident about postseason play after playing nine nine games in the past week in the conference and Woodward-Granger Tournament. Coach Barb South says they won two games in the conference tournament along with winning three games. She says the team is prepared to...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Tree Talk and Walk Events Planned for Tomorrow in Greene County
There are two more tree-related events happening tomorrow in Greene County. The Greene County ISU Extension Office is hosting a Tree Talk program with Trees Forever Jefferson Coordinator Brad Riphagen at noon. Riphagen tells Raccoon Valley Radio the topics he will generally cover include what kinds of trees to plant in Greene County, how people can get involved with Trees Forever or the Jefferson Tree Committee, as well as the concerns he is dealing with, including the Emerald Ash Borer.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams lose to OABCIG in Region 3 Volleyball
Greene County hosted OABCIG (Ida Grove) in a Class 3A Region 2 high school volleyball quarterfinal in Jefferson last night with the Falcons winning in four sets. The Rams were up 20-15 in set one, but lost 28-30. Up 20-16 in the second set, Greene County lost 24-26. Set three saw the Rams win 25-20, and they led 13-8 in the fourth set before being out scored 17-5 the rest of the way to fall, 18-25.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County School Board to Handle Several Requests
The Greene County School Board will meet tomorrow night. Under old business, the Board will consider for approval the second reading of revised board policies including the community use of school district building, sites and equipment; along with graduation requirements. Under new business, the Board will consider for approval four...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas Center Receives Grant for Pocket Park
Governor Reynolds announced more than $450,000 in Empower Rural Iowa Grants on Thursday. Among the recipients was the city of Dallas Center. The proposed project is to create a pocket park downtown. The project would include items such as a mural on a building, bench seating, potted planters, a privacy fence with a gate, and new surfacing. The city was awarded $20,000 for an estimated $43,500 project.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
West Central Valley Athletics Prepares for Postseason Push
This week, the playoff season will start in full for the West Central Valley Wildcats. The Volleyball team will get things started on Wednesday by heading to Des Moines North High School and facing off against the Grand View Christian Thunder in the Class 2A Region 4 Quarterfinal. On Thursday...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams have surprise opponent in Union Knights
Prior to Saturday’s release of the Class 2A first round Iowa high school football playoff pairings, Greene County head coach Caden Duncan knew his team would be playing its first round game in Jefferson on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. What he didn’t know before 10 a.m. Saturday was that the first round opponent would be the Knights of Union High School in La Porte City, south of Waterloo and 137 miles from Jefferson.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams to host Union on Friday in 2A Playoffs
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released first round football playoff pairings for the four smallest classes in the state on Saturday. Greene County is the 2A District 8 champion and Coach Caden Duncan’s Rams will host Union (La Porte City) on Friday at Linduska Field in Jefferson. Union is the fourth place team from District 4, which is in northeast Iowa.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Supervisors Consider Fairgrounds Project
The Guthrie County Supervisors met on Tuesday. The Board will consider for approval using the American Rescue Funds on the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Sewer project and then they will review the weed commissioners report and a Samuels Group Pay application. The Board will also get an update from the County...
KCRG.com
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
HUMESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent cancer diagnosis. However, his hometown has banded together to help, and with a high-tech tool, he even got to watch the work being done. Doug Arnold has more...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Public Health to Host Drive-Through Flu Vaccine Clinic
Greene County Public Health has started rolling out flu vaccinations and they are hosting a special event later this week. The Drive-Through Flu Clinic is Wednesday from 4-6:30pm at Clover Hall on the Greene County Fairgrounds. Those individuals that are six months and older and who want to get a flu shot can do so that day without having to get out of their vehicles. Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf urges everyone to get a flu vaccine now, ahead of the peak flu season in January and February. She says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is anticipating an active flu season.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry PACES Invites Public to Lights on Afterschool Two-Evening Event
Perry’s Academic Cultural and Enrichment Services (PACES) invites the community for a two night celebration event later this week. Program Director Mary Hillman says this is the 23rd Annual National Lights On Afterschool event with the National Afterschool Alliance. Wednesday will be the fundraiser walk with Pledges for Paces, which Hillman says is always an enjoyable, family-friendly activity.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Businesses Can Sign Up for Trick or Treat Around the Square in Jefferson
An annual Halloween event is happening later this month in Jefferson and there’s still time for businesses to get involved. Trick or Treat Around the Square is Thursday, October 27th from 4:30-6pm on the downtown square. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Executive Director Matt Wetrich says this event draws lots of attention to the downtown area where businesses hand out lots of candy to trick-or-treaters.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors to Consider Renewing County’s Health Insurance Plan
The Greene County Board of Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider for approval the second reading to re-codify the code of ordinances into a new code of ordinances and could waive the third reading for final adoption. They will also consider for approval the sheriff’s quarterly report of fees and renewing the county’s health insurance plan, following a review.
theperrynews.com
Tuesday’s school pictures canceled at Perry Elementary
There will be no Perry Elementary School pictures Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to Perry Community School District Superintendent Clark Wicks. Wicks said a later date will be communicated to the district for elementary school picture day.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Information For The Harvest Hall Ball Dinner To Go
An annual dinner looks to serve citizens of Guthrie Center and surrounding communities. Main Street Guthrie Center is hosting a “Ham Ball Harvest Dinner To Go,” that the money raised will go towards downtown Guthrie Center projects. The Harvest dinner will be served at the Guthrie Center Activity...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Varsity Football Picks Up Win over Des Moines Lincoln JV
The Perry varsity football players made the most of their one last chance to step on the field Monday night as the Bluejays defeated the junior varsity from Des Moines Lincoln 20-19. The game developed quickly after Lincoln reached out to Perry Sunday night asking the Bluejays to fill in for a cancelled game. Perry suited 17 players for the contest.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Casey Public Library Is Finding Costumes For Children
The Casey Public Library wants to make it easy on families finding a costume for their little ones. The library will be giving away Halloween costumes and accessories for free on Saturday from 10am until 1pm. This will be a first come first serve event. There will be light refreshments and snacks. The Casey Public Library encourages those looking for the perfect costume to stop by.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (10/18/2022)-Boone/Greene County Probation Services Director Diane Hinderaker Pt 2
The Director of Boone and Greene County Probation Services Diane Hinderaker finishes the second of our two part series.
Comments / 0