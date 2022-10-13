ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Nice-Middleton Bridge opens for business

By By Darryl Kinsey Jr.
Maryland Independent
 5 days ago
On a cool Wednesday morning, state and local officials gathered to celebrate the opening of a new bridge to connect Maryland and Virginia across the Potomac River.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) joined other state officials, Charles County commissioners and other local leaders in Newburg for a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of the new Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge.

Maryland Independent

La Plata, MD
