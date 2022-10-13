TUSCULUM ROUNDUP: Pioneer Men, Women Rout Emory & Henry

EMORY, Va. — Ignacio Alconchel and Luis De La Fuente each scored a natural hat trick as Tusculum University broke through with an 8-0 victory over Emory & Henry College in South Atlantic Conference men’s soccer action Wednesday night.

The victory for the Pioneers (1-6-4, 1-4-3 SAC) snapped a 22-match winless streak dating to a 4-2 win at Lees-McRae on Sept. 7, 2021 in which Alconchel also scored a hat trick. Tusculum was 0-16-6 during the drought, with eight of their 16 losses coming by one goal including five of six this season.

Damien Baltide and Gui Busato also scored for the Pioneers, whose eight goals were the most in a single match since a 10-0 victory over Charleston (W.Va.) on Sept. 9, 2005, and the most in a SAC match for Tusculum since an 11-0 win at Newberry exactly 20 years earlier on Oct. 12, 2002.

The hat tricks for Alconchel and De La Fuente mark the first time that a Pioneer duo each collected three goals in a match since the Charleston win in 2005, when both Dave Bailey and Malick Jobe pulled off the feat.

Tusculum finished with a 31-7 advantage in shots over Emory & Henry (0-11-0, 0-8-0 SAC), including a 16-4 margin in shots on goal. Six of the eight goals for the Pioneers came in the second half, including two from Alconchel and all three by De La Fuente.

De Freitas made four saves for the Pioneers before giving way to Nicolas Leite for the final 27 minutes.

The Pioneers will host Newberry at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field.

WOMEN’S SOCCER TUSCULUM 5 EMORY & HENRY 1

Rosy Wodhams scored a hat trick as Tusculum University defeated Emory & Henry College in South Atlantic Conference play.

Wodhams scored in the 26th, 60th and 68th minutes to become the first Tusculum player with three goals in a match since Tramicka James against Saint Leo on Sept. 7, 2012.

Ella Funderburk and Brianna Garcia also scored for the Pioneers (7-3-3, 2-3-3 SAC), while Marja Enste had a pair of assists off corner kicks to help Tusculum extend its unbeaten streak to five matches (3-0-2). The Pioneers improved to 4-1-2 on the road by outshooting the Wasps (2-9-0, 0-8-0 SAC) by a 17-5 margin.

Lucy Dunlop scored the only goal for the Wasps, who had just two shots on goal in the match and surrendered 10 corner kicks to the Pioneers while taking four of their own, all in the first half.

Tusculum keeper Grayson Patterson, the reigning SAC Defensive Player of the Week, needed to make just one save in goal over the first 73 minutes for the Pioneers before yielding to Emily Metaschk, who did not face a shot in her 17 minutes of playing time.

Tusculum will host Newberry at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field.