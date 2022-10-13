ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wiltonbulletin.com

Broadway’s Bernadette Peters headlines Ridgefield Playhouse gala

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With three Tony Award wins, several Drama Desk honors, a Golden Globe victory, four Grammy Award nominations and four Emmy Award nods, Bernadette Peters is one of the most celebrated stars of stage, screen and music today. Throughout her...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Connecticut Volleyball Poll: Darien remains No. 1 amid reshuffling in Top 10

There was some reshuffling in the Connecticut High School girls volleyball poll this week, but Darien remained in the No. 1 spot after beating defending Class LL champion Greenwich via shutout last Wednesday. Greenwich, which lost three straight after a 9-0 start, dropped six spots to No. 8. SWC power...
DARIEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Maher, Boucher discuss economy in state's 26th Senate District

WILTON — The two candidates facing off for the state's 26th Senate District differ on both the state's current fiscal outlook, as well as what can be done to bolster it. Republican Toni Boucher and Democrat Ceci Maher already discussed their views on gun control and some of the fixes they would make to affordable housing laws in the state.
WILTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

'I don't mind more taxpayers': CT governor cites influx of new residents as proof of economic comeback

STAMFORD — As Connecticut voters prepare to decide in about three weeks whether to re-elect him to a second term, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont reiterated at a business conference Monday many of his arguments for keeping the job — among them, his assertion that the state has rediscovered its economic vitality during his nearly four years as the state’s chief elected official.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Artificial intelligence and its impact on health care

From our GPS to our smart TVs, smart locks, video doorbell surveillance systems, and the social media platforms we consistently follow and scroll through, artificial intelligence, or AI, has become an integral part of our daily lives. AI is the science of using technology to automate tasks traditionally performed by humans. It is transforming our homes and has a significant impact on our industry.
wiltonbulletin.com

Suspect in North End burglaries arrested, Bridgeport police say

BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man wanted for a spate of recent North End burglaries has been arrested. Rajiv Holness, 23, was charged with one count of first-degree burglary, six counts of third-degree burglary and seven counts of second-degree criminal mischief among several warrants Monday, according to Bridgeport police. Bonds were set at a combined $150,000. Holness is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy