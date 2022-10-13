ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
Honolulu Civil Beat

Candidate Q&A: U.S. Senate — Feena Bonoan

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Feena Bonoan, Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate. Her opponents are Democrat Brian Schatz,...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: Vote For Moderates And Move Hawaii Closer To The Sane Center

To quote a line from my all-time favorite film, “The Top Gun trophy’s still up for grabs, so every point counts.”. While I wish I could say that this upcoming election will be a walk in the park, Hawaii seems to have a problem when it comes to choosing balanced people to lead and manage our state. I and many others have said this so many times in so many prior elections, but you guys really need to vote for good candidates for office so we can fix things.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Why Hawaii’s Language Access Office Is Having Trouble ‘Fulfilling Its Mission’

When the pandemic hit in 2020, the Hawaii unemployment office was flooded with calls from thousands of workers who suddenly found themselves without a paycheck. People had to wait hours for a representative to help with their claim. But workers who didn’t speak English well or at all faced another hurdle: communicating with staffers who finally answered their calls.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Illinois candidates focus on crime during governor's debate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Crime in Chicago generated the most heat in Thursday’s debate for Illinois governor Tuesday, with Republican challenger Darren Bailey suggesting that fighting lawlessness should start outside the city — with a tighter U.S.-Mexican border and an end to Chicago’s “sanctuary city” status. After a rough-and-tumble encounter Oct. 6 in which each spent time tossing claims and counterclaims of “liar” at the other, the second and final Nexstar-sponsored debate continued the less-than-stately decorum while breaking little new ground with three weeks before the Nov. 8 election. One area where Bailey pushed further than before was suggesting that crime has worsened in Chicago partly because of lax enforcement of undocumented immigrantion and the sanctuary city status Chicago has adopted which has made it a target in recent weeks for Texas to ship out asylum-seekers, in the U.S. legally, because of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s dispute with President Joe Biden. “We need to deal with our southern border and we need to get that under control and stop the inflow of illegal activity because what that is bringing, it’s bringing gang violence, it’s bringing sex trafficking, it’s bringing drug trafficking,” Bailey said. “It’s a mess.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Housing And Rail Can’t Be Ignored In Aloha Stadium Plans

Canceling the proposed Aloha Stadium entertainment-district project was needed, both for its misconception and miscarriage, but also because it insufficiently addressed Oahu’s biggest needs: housing and rail. A lot of money was wasted to date. But a whole lot more will be saved later. It’s a tremendous public investment,...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy