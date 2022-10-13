Read full article on original website
Hawaii Democrats Face Little GOP Opposition. But They’re Still Raising Money
Winning the Democratic primary has been good for Jill Tokuda’s campaign coffers. The former state senator is running for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers rural Oahu and the neighbor islands, and is all but assured victory in November given the state’s penchant for electing Democrats. Still,...
The Race To Represent Mililani In The House Pits A Republican Incumbent Against A Democrat
State Rep. Lauren Cheape Matsumoto and former Rep. Marilyn Lee are vying to represent the central Oahu district of Mililani in the House, setting up a race between one of the Legislature’s few current Republican members and the Democrat who served for years before her. While Matsumoto is technically...
Candidate Q&A: U.S. Senate — Feena Bonoan
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Feena Bonoan, Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate. Her opponents are Democrat Brian Schatz,...
Governor Candidates On The Environment: Sharp Contrasts And A Little Overlap
Early into his tenure, Hawaii Gov. David Ige notably rejected liquefied natural gas, or LNG, as a so-called “bridge fuel” to rely on while the state pursued an existence free of fossil fuels by 2045. However, the two candidates vying to succeed Ige aren’t following that same path...
Danny De Gracia: Vote For Moderates And Move Hawaii Closer To The Sane Center
To quote a line from my all-time favorite film, “The Top Gun trophy’s still up for grabs, so every point counts.”. While I wish I could say that this upcoming election will be a walk in the park, Hawaii seems to have a problem when it comes to choosing balanced people to lead and manage our state. I and many others have said this so many times in so many prior elections, but you guys really need to vote for good candidates for office so we can fix things.
Abortion In Hawaii: Ige Orders Legal Safeguards For Women Traveling From Other States
Women traveling from another state to get an abortion in Hawaii and medical professionals who do the procedure will be protected from legal punishment under an executive order signed Tuesday by Gov. David Ige. The decision came after 14 states banned abortion in line with the U.S. Supreme Court decision...
Why Hawaii’s Language Access Office Is Having Trouble ‘Fulfilling Its Mission’
When the pandemic hit in 2020, the Hawaii unemployment office was flooded with calls from thousands of workers who suddenly found themselves without a paycheck. People had to wait hours for a representative to help with their claim. But workers who didn’t speak English well or at all faced another hurdle: communicating with staffers who finally answered their calls.
Jill Tokuda Looks Like A Shoo-In For Congress. What Would She Do?
WASHINGTON — Jill Tokuda is on the cusp of fulfilling a high school promise. It was the early 1990s and Tokuda was traveling to the mainland for the first time, not for vacation, but as part of a program designed to bring students from across the country to the nation’s capital to learn about and engage with U.S. democracy.
Congressional Ethics Watchdog Calls For Ethics Investigation Into Kahele
WASHINGTON — The Office of Congressional Ethics, the independent watchdog charged with investigating allegations of misconduct against House members and their staff, has called for an official inquiry into U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele. The House Ethics Committee announced Friday in a press release that it has received the request...
Illinois candidates focus on crime during governor's debate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Crime in Chicago generated the most heat in Thursday’s debate for Illinois governor Tuesday, with Republican challenger Darren Bailey suggesting that fighting lawlessness should start outside the city — with a tighter U.S.-Mexican border and an end to Chicago’s “sanctuary city” status. After a rough-and-tumble encounter Oct. 6 in which each spent time tossing claims and counterclaims of “liar” at the other, the second and final Nexstar-sponsored debate continued the less-than-stately decorum while breaking little new ground with three weeks before the Nov. 8 election. One area where Bailey pushed further than before was suggesting that crime has worsened in Chicago partly because of lax enforcement of undocumented immigrantion and the sanctuary city status Chicago has adopted which has made it a target in recent weeks for Texas to ship out asylum-seekers, in the U.S. legally, because of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s dispute with President Joe Biden. “We need to deal with our southern border and we need to get that under control and stop the inflow of illegal activity because what that is bringing, it’s bringing gang violence, it’s bringing sex trafficking, it’s bringing drug trafficking,” Bailey said. “It’s a mess.”
Hawaii Public School Teachers To See Long-Awaited Pay Raises In November
Nearly 9,200 public school teachers should see a significant bump in their paychecks starting in November, several months after the Legislature approved the move to retain teachers by fixing longstanding pay inequity issues. Teachers returned to work July 26 and classes began Aug. 1, but nearly 11 weeks into the...
US Supreme Court’s Decision Not To Hear American Samoa Citizenship Case Gets Mixed Reaction
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case Monday that sought to challenge the lack of birthright citizenship in American Samoa and overturn racist legal precedents that have been used to justify different treatment for residents of U.S. territories compared with those in U.S. states. John Fitisemanu, a Utah...
Hawaii Schools Are Inching Back Toward Pre-Pandemic Student Achievement Levels
Despite soaring rates of absent students, schools were able to make strides in student achievement last year according to test results from the 2021-22 school year released on Wednesday. The state’s annual Strive HI report showed academic proficiency increased across the board from the year before, but scores stopped short...
Housing And Rail Can’t Be Ignored In Aloha Stadium Plans
Canceling the proposed Aloha Stadium entertainment-district project was needed, both for its misconception and miscarriage, but also because it insufficiently addressed Oahu’s biggest needs: housing and rail. A lot of money was wasted to date. But a whole lot more will be saved later. It’s a tremendous public investment,...
