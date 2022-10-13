Everything Nick Saban said on Wednesday of Tennessee week

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7’s marquee matchup in college football will take place inside Neyland Stadium this weekend when Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Knoxville to take on Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Following Wednesday’s practice, coach Saban got behind the microphone to discuss his team’s preparation for the rivalry matchup with the Vols.

Before fielding any questions coach Saban would get things started with an opening statement discussing the upcoming game and providing a little update on star quarterback Bryce Young.

“I think that our emphasis this week has been on everybody self-assessing – coaches, myself, players. Do you think you’re really playing to the level that people respect, to the standard that we have, that your teammates respect, the discipline, the toughness, the effort to finish, focus on the next play, accountability to do your job. Those are basic, fundamental things that I think are very, very important to being successful, and that’s something that we’ve really emphasized. I think the players have done a pretty good job so far this week. We’ve got a tremendous challenge against a really good team on the road, SEC game, Game Day, all the things that make great games. If you’re a great competitor, you love great challenges, and this is certainly gonna be a great challenge for us in what we expect to be a difficult environment.

“Bryce continues to practice a little bit more. We’ve got him on a little bit of a pitch count just to kind of wean him back into it and see how it goes. So we expect him to do even a little more tomorrow. That’s all I really have to say about that.”

Here is everything else coach Saban had to say on Wednesday:

On if a team improves on the road throughout the season

“I think the first time you do it, it’s probably a little bit of a challenge for players that have never done it before, especially at certain positions where being able to communicate and hear, whether it’s snap count, whatever, inability to communicate on defense if it’s loud, those things probably affect inexperienced players a little bit more than they do the guys that have done it before. But I think by this time, we’ve played a couple of road games, you hope that that experience has enhanced the guys on the team’s expectations of what’s going to happen, how it’s gonna be, what they have to overcome, how they need to play, how they need to focus in that kind of environment.”

On if the "cheetah" package is effective stopping the run

“We don’t really play those guys all together in run-down situations. We play two of the three, and obviously, that’s part of it. But I think until you get to third down – and every team has kind of a breakpoint of when they’re not running the ball on third down very much. And we can still stop the run with stunts, but there are different kinds of runs on third down, too, that you have to stop. So we work a little each week on those guys being in the game and being able to stop the run, but it’s a specialty package for passing situations, so more difficult to play if there’s a threat of the run on a down and distance. So we have a breakpoint we’ll put them in the game. We’re always prepared if we can’t substitute on third down to play with the nickel people that we have in the game, and most of the time, it’s at least two of those guys.”

On being mentally and physically fit on a weekly basis

“I think that’s always a challenge. I think it’s a challenge for each player. I think it’s a challenge for each and every one of us to make a choice. You’ve heard me talk before about, are you gonna do what you feel like doing or are you going to choose to do the things you need to do to accomplish the goals that you have, have the success that you want to have? I think every players gotta make that choice, and I think more mature competitors really understand how important that is to maintain a psychological disposition to do things the way you need to do them to have success. That is a challenge.

“It’s a psychological challenge for every person, every player. I mean, you all. I don’t care what your job is. It’s a personal challenge to be the best version of yourself every day, and not accept less than that. And that’s a choice. When you say, ‘I don’t feel like going to work today,’ or ‘I don’t feel like practicing today,’ obviously, you’re not going to be playing to the level that you need to play to. So we’re constantly trying to get our players to understand how you have to edit your behavior, make the choices and decisions that are going to help you accomplish the goals that you have. And all these guys want to create value for their future. So that also creates value for them as well.”

On Alabama's third-down defense

“I think that we’ve done a good job of affecting the quarterback, which is always beneficial on third down. I think we’ve done a pretty good job of disguising and mixing things in the backend, done a fairly good job of covering. So it’s a combination of all 11 guys doing what they’re supposed to do that I think helps you be effective, and understanding the situation and playing the situation that you’re in and everybody doing what they’re supposed to do. Most of the time, when we haven’t had success on third down, it’s a mental error, a missed assignment or something like that. The offensive team we’re playing this week’s going to be much more challenging, so everybody’s gonna have to play as well as they’re capable of playing and do it all together as a unit for us to be successful against this group.”

On if he says anything to Will Reichard after missing a kick

“Will’s been kicking for us for a long time. We’ve got a lot of confidence in him. Nobody can make every kick, but I just don’t want him to press. I don’t want him to feel like there’s any anxiety or pressure for him to do something. He obviously made the game-winning kick at Texas, and he’s been a very consistent guy for us. We have a lot of confidence in him, and I don’t usually feel like there’s any reason to go sort of – when I talk to the guys, it’s usually to tell them they did a good job. And if they don’t hit a good one, punt a good one, kick a good one, it’s ‘Hey, forget about it, focus on the next one,’ because those guys aren’t like players. They don’t play 70 plays in a game. They’re like assassins. They got one shot, they got to make it count. That’s the mindset they have to have. To focus and be prepared to do it the next time is probably the most important thing.”

