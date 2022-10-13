ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Comments

capemayvibe.com

“Best of Jersey Shore” Winner in Downtown Wildwood! #dooww

“Best of Jersey Shore” Winner in Downtown Wildwood!. If you’re craving some delicious Chinese food this weekend, Dragon House Chinese Restaurant – Wildwood is the place to go!. Voted our gold winner in Chinese Food this year, Dragon House has a menu full of delicious options for...
WILDWOOD, NJ
BreakingAC

Missing man believed to be in Atlantic City

A Williamstown man missing for nine days is likely in Atlantic City, loved ones tell BreakingAC. Anthony Collier’s mother said she last spoke to her son on Oct. 8. It is not like him not to reach out, she told BreakingAC. Someone did see him at the Atlantic City...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey

A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck

MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS Philly

Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO experienced delays in both directions. They have since said that trains are running "on or close to schedule."It's still an active investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Northfield NJ
