Read full article on original website
Related
6 Hospitalized After NJ Transit Bus Gets Rear-ended in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — A NJ Transit bus stopped at a stop was rear-ended Monday morning, sending six people to a hospital. A bus on the 508 route with 12 passengers on board was stopped at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City around 9 AM when it was rear-ended, according to NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith.
capemayvibe.com
“Best of Jersey Shore” Winner in Downtown Wildwood! #dooww
“Best of Jersey Shore” Winner in Downtown Wildwood!. If you’re craving some delicious Chinese food this weekend, Dragon House Chinese Restaurant – Wildwood is the place to go!. Voted our gold winner in Chinese Food this year, Dragon House has a menu full of delicious options for...
Do You Know “Nucky” Johnson is Buried in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ?
Many people from South Jersey watched the HBO show "Boardwalk Empire," which was set in Atlantic City and followed Enoch Malachi "Nucky" Thompson, which was based on the real-life political figure Enoch Lewis "Nucky" Johnson in the 1920s. Johnson, who was labeled as an Atlantic City political boss and racketeer,...
Missing man believed to be in Atlantic City
A Williamstown man missing for nine days is likely in Atlantic City, loved ones tell BreakingAC. Anthony Collier’s mother said she last spoke to her son on Oct. 8. It is not like him not to reach out, she told BreakingAC. Someone did see him at the Atlantic City...
Pizza & Pasta Northeast Returns To Atlantic City After 2 Year Hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, the 4th Annual Pizza & Pasta Northeast Expo returns to the Atlantic City Convention Center on Sunday and Monday, October 16-17, 2022. The event is showcasing the top suppliers for Northeastern pizzerias and Italian restaurants. The two-day show features a schedule of pizza and pasta demonstrations...
Atlantic City Air National Guard Base goes into lockdown after reports of gunshots
The 177th Fighter Wing, based at the Atlantic City Airport, said a suspicious incident led to the lockdown of the Air National Guard Base Saturday.
Why It’ll Be Slow Going at Busy Northfield, NJ, Intersection Tuesday
Road work: you're always thankful that they're finally doing it, but it's never being done at a convenient time for you. That's the case with a project happening in Northfield today (October 18, 2022). The Northfield Police Department is letting people know about a project being done on Tilton Road...
2 contractors struck, killed by PATCO train while working on Ben Franklin Bridge
Authorities say two contractors were struck and killed by a PATCO train on Friday night while they were working on the Ben Franklin Bridge.
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor’s Office ‘Dawn Patrol’ Strikes, Again
At first glance, when you hear the term Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office “Dawn Patrol” … you immediately think about an early morning raid and a law enforcement operation to bust the bad guys. This isn’t that!. The Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office and their...
South Jersey Family Searches for Sister With Addiction Issue
A South Jersey family is searching for a loved one with an addiction issue who has been missing for more than a month. Her family has posted on Facebook asking for help looking for Tiffany Wallace, who was last living in a motel in Buena with her boyfriend, according to the post.
Disturbing trend continues: More businesses close in Atlantic City, NJ
The post-COVID-19 pandemic trend continues to hit hard as two more long-time Atlantic City businesses have closed. Santori’s Produce Outlet was located at 520 North Albany Avenue in the Chelsea Heights section of Atlantic. City, New New Jersey. Santori’s has been an Atlantic City fixture for more than two...
ATV riders take over Columbus Boulevard near Ben Franklin Bridge
A large group of dirt bike and ATV riders took over Columbus Boulevard, near the Ben Franklin Bridge, on Sunday evening, according to police.
PhillyBite
Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey
A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
Public Integrity Detective Arrested at North Wildwood, NJ, Bar
NORTH WILDWOOD — A detective with the Attorney General's Office tasked with holding other police officers throughout the state accountable was arrested for trying repeatedly to get back into a bar, according to reports. Det. Sgt. Danielle Oliveira works for the AGO's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. According...
Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
Huge Health Benefits Increase Coming To Atlantic County, NJ?
We have obtained a copy of a letter sent yesterday, Monday, October 17, 2022 from Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson to the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners. The letter details disturbing information about planned massive increases in the state health benefits plan. Levinson explains that for the past 18 years,...
Group Attacks Philadelphia Cops With Bricks After Dirt Bike Stolen From NJ
Philadephia police officers were attacked at a gas station as they tried to recover a dirt bike stolen from New Jersey Sunday night. Police were trying to head off a group of several hundred dirt bikes and quads riding on Broad Street on both the street and sidewalk ignoring traffic signals and weaving, according to CBS Philadelphia.
Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO experienced delays in both directions. They have since said that trains are running "on or close to schedule."It's still an active investigation.
Update: 177th Fighter Wing Put on Lockdown Due to ‘Unknown source of gunshots’
UPDATE: The 177 Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard went into lockdown at 10:50 AM Saturday when gunshots were heard on the base. The shots were determined not to have anything to do with the training exercise being held at the base today. The 177th Fighter Wing...
Woman With Ties to Millville, Atlantic City, NJ, Missing Since August
Millville Police are wondering what became of Tanyatta Denby, a one-time Millville resident who has been missing since August 31. Denby, a 34-year-old Black woman with brown eyes and brown hair is 5' 5" tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has several tattoos, including roses on her left leg. Police say...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1