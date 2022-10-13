KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a missing and endangered elderly man Tuesday evening. They said Jack Hartgrove, 86, was last seen at his home in West Knoxville, on Chatham Circle, at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They said he was driving a silver 1999 Saab with a black convertible top. They also said he was believed to be heading to Hawkins County, but was last tracked to the Statesville, North Carolina area.

