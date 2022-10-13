ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
HPUD: Water main break in Powell area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in Powell might wake up this morning without water. Hallsdale-Powell Utility District posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a water main break has occurred near 1419 Greenwell Drive. HPUD said that it is working diligently to restore service as soon as possible. This story...
POWELL, TN
KFD looking for new recruits

The Knoxville fire department is hiring new recruits through the end of the month. The hiring process includes a month of intense training and certifications.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KPD searching for missing and endangered 86-year-old man last tracked to Statesville, North Carolina area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a missing and endangered elderly man Tuesday evening. They said Jack Hartgrove, 86, was last seen at his home in West Knoxville, on Chatham Circle, at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They said he was driving a silver 1999 Saab with a black convertible top. They also said he was believed to be heading to Hawkins County, but was last tracked to the Statesville, North Carolina area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KFD: Seven people being treated for smoke inhalation after fire intentionally set at West Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, the Knoxville Fire Department said investigators determined the Oct. 13 fire at a West Knoxville apartment complex was intentionally set. On Thursday night, KFD said it responded to reports of a fire intentionally set at a West Knoxville apartment building. It also initially said there were reports of people trapped inside.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Western Heights community welcomes new Head Start facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville officials said that a project to give children the tools they need to academically succeed was discussed for a while before they broke ground on a new Head Start facility last year. They said kids who go through this program will enter Beaumont Elementary School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sevierville Police say road rage fight resulted in one person wounded in shooting

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said a man was shot on Saturday after a road rage fight near the Sevierville Visitor Center. According to police reports, a man was driving with his wife on Winfield Dunn Parkway when a Dodge Ram pulled in front of them. In the report, the wife said that the driver of the pickup truck slammed on the brakes, forcing them to stop too.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
KPD: One person hurt in shooting on Cumberland Ave. Saturday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was shot in the hands and taken to the hospital late Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police. Officers working in the Cumberland Ave. area following the Tennessee-Alabama football game heard gunshots just after 11 p.m., according to police. They found a 65-year-old man who...
KNOXVILLE, TN
