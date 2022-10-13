Read full article on original website
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
WBIR
Snow falls in Campbell County on a freezing October morning
You read that right! Flurries fell in Campbell County Tuesday after a freezing morning in East Tennessee.
WBIR
2022 Coats for the Cold drive underway in Knoxville
The drive runs through November 12. New or gently used coats can be dropped off at any KARM or Prestige Cleaners location.
HPUD: Water main break in Powell area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in Powell might wake up this morning without water. Hallsdale-Powell Utility District posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a water main break has occurred near 1419 Greenwell Drive. HPUD said that it is working diligently to restore service as soon as possible. This story...
KFD: Firefighter sent to hospital for evaluation after vacant house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville Fire Department firefighter was transported to the hospital for an evaluation after responding to a vacant house fire, according to a press release from KFD. KFD said it first received reports of a house fire on Division Street at around 2:24 a.m. on Tuesday.
WBIR
Knoxville fire is looking for new recruits
Knoxville fire department is looking for new recruits to join their team. The application is open now.
Smoky Mountain Air Show donates $130,000 for two nonprofits from show proceeds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In September, Knoxville hosted thousands of people and several crew members for two days for an event filled with aerodynamic feats and airplane acrobatics. It was the Smoky Mountain Air Show, and the organizers of the show said they are donating some of the proceeds to local nonprofits.
WBIR
KFD looking for new recruits
The Knoxville fire department is hiring new recruits through the end of the month. The hiring process includes a month of intense training and certifications.
Water loss reported Friday night in parts of Southwest Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The First Utility District of Knox County said Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. that there was a water loss affecting a "significant area" of their district. They said crews were investigating its cause they said the source of the problem was found on George Williams...
WBIR
Downtown stadium project: Answering your questions about projected cost, timeline, financing, impacts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — $65 million? $80 million? $100 million?. The proposed multi-use stadium east of the Old City and James White Parkway has sparked a lot of questions including just how much it'll cost, when it'll be built, who will pay for it and who benefits from the project.
Feeling sad during the fall, winter? You're not alone. Here's what you need to know about seasonal depression
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Feeling blue lately? You're not alone. With temperatures getting colder and the sun going down earlier, experts say more people experience seasonal depression or Seasonal Affective Disorder. The Cleveland Clinic says it's normal to feel a little down during the colder months. You might experience a...
KPD searching for missing and endangered 86-year-old man last tracked to Statesville, North Carolina area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a missing and endangered elderly man Tuesday evening. They said Jack Hartgrove, 86, was last seen at his home in West Knoxville, on Chatham Circle, at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They said he was driving a silver 1999 Saab with a black convertible top. They also said he was believed to be heading to Hawkins County, but was last tracked to the Statesville, North Carolina area.
'It’s the first legal one' | Company Distilling serves up spirits in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Moonshine and mountains have blended for centuries in East Tennessee. Company Distilling is continuing the tradition as Blount County’s first distillery in Townsend. The tasting room offers samples and distillery tours in a familiar landmark, while tourists and locals pass this brick-and-mortar shop daily.
WBIR
West Knoxville Starbucks workers walk out a second time in strike, citing unfair labor practices
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Starbucks located off Kingston Pike and Montvue Center Way abruptly closed for a second time Monday after its workers walked out and organized another strike. This comes weeks after the location unionized. Workers striking outside the location said one of the employees who took part...
WBIR
Search is on for goalpost thrown into Tennessee River
On Saturday, Vol fans tore them down during the massive celebration inside Neyland Stadium. One ended up at a fraternity house and another took a swim.
KFD: Seven people being treated for smoke inhalation after fire intentionally set at West Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, the Knoxville Fire Department said investigators determined the Oct. 13 fire at a West Knoxville apartment complex was intentionally set. On Thursday night, KFD said it responded to reports of a fire intentionally set at a West Knoxville apartment building. It also initially said there were reports of people trapped inside.
The Western Heights community welcomes new Head Start facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville officials said that a project to give children the tools they need to academically succeed was discussed for a while before they broke ground on a new Head Start facility last year. They said kids who go through this program will enter Beaumont Elementary School...
Sevierville Police say road rage fight resulted in one person wounded in shooting
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said a man was shot on Saturday after a road rage fight near the Sevierville Visitor Center. According to police reports, a man was driving with his wife on Winfield Dunn Parkway when a Dodge Ram pulled in front of them. In the report, the wife said that the driver of the pickup truck slammed on the brakes, forcing them to stop too.
WBIR
Local distillery carries on Tennessee tradition
Moonshine and mountains have blended for centuries in East Tennessee. Blount county's first distillery continues the tradition at a familiar landmark in Townsend.
KPD: One person hurt in shooting on Cumberland Ave. Saturday night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was shot in the hands and taken to the hospital late Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police. Officers working in the Cumberland Ave. area following the Tennessee-Alabama football game heard gunshots just after 11 p.m., according to police. They found a 65-year-old man who...
WBIR
