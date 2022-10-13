Read full article on original website
Maryland permanently preserves 390 acres of working farmland in Baltimore County
ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on October 12, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million.
Governor Hogan, Appalachian Regional Commission announce $47.1 million in awards for economic diversification in coal-impacted communities [VIDEO]
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) this week announced awards of more than $47 million to 54 projects through the POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative, which directs federal resources to economic diversification projects in Appalachian communities affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and coal-related supply chain industries. This is the largest POWER awards package to date since the initiative launched in 2015.
Governor Hogan announces $15 million Jobs That Build Initiative to hire more construction workers for capital projects [VIDEO]
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has announced a new $15 million Jobs That Build Initiative to eliminate real-world barriers to careers in infrastructure, and help keep pace with the demand for capital projects generated by unprecedented federal and state investments. The program offers grants of up to $10,000 per worker to enhance recruitment efforts, facilitate smarter training, and support enduring employee retention.
