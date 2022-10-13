ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) this week announced awards of more than $47 million to 54 projects through the POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative, which directs federal resources to economic diversification projects in Appalachian communities affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and coal-related supply chain industries. This is the largest POWER awards package to date since the initiative launched in 2015.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO