Officials in Carroll County say new robotics and manufacturing classes at Delphi Community High School could create a talent pipeline for manufacturing companies in the area and bring further investment in the community. The Delphi Community School Corp. recently received a donation of Yaskawa manufacturing robots from Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc. in Lafayette, and the district is using a $100,000 grant to purchase additional equipment. Superintendent Ann-Marie Circle says the program will give students a pathway to careers after graduation.

CARROLL COUNTY, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO