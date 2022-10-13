ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Livingston’s David Martindale looking forward to having VAR in Scottish football

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2frexy_0iXBuJgq00

Livingston boss David Martindale is delighted by the introduction of VAR to Scottish football even though it has curtailed his playing budget.

Hibernian’s clash with St Johnstone at Easter Road on Friday week will be the first match to use the system.

Livi’s first experience of the Video Assistant Referee comes the following day when they travel to Ibrox to play Rangers and although the West Lothian club have had to chip in £80,000 to help implement the system, Martindale is a happy man.

Ahead of the visit of St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership on Saturday, he said: “I cannot wait. I am genuinely looking forward to it.

“There have been two huge decisions that went against us in 10 games.

“A penalty against us at Motherwell lost us points and there was a sending-off on Saturday 21 minutes into the game – if VAR had been there Ross County would have played 70-plus minutes with 10 men.

“When VAR comes in they will get the majority of those decisions correct.

“There is going to be a bit of a debate but if we can increase the positivity in the decisions by 10 per cent I think it is a win-win for everybody.

“Me and the club are looking forward to it. VAR has cost the club in the region of £80,000 for this season.

“That’s two players. It comes off a budget that wasn’t great in the first place but we were more than willing to spend that money.”

Martindale confirmed that Leigh Griffiths is back training at Livingston but insists he cannot afford the former Celtic striker.

The 32-year-old former Livingston, Dundee and Wolves forward, capped 22 times for Scotland, was most recently in Australia where he played for Mandurah City but has returned to Scotland and Livi boss Martindale wants to help Griffiths get fit for a new club.

Martindale said: “I am trying to help him out. I had him in before he went to Australia.

“Everybody knows my history and Leigh’s history is nowhere near mine but he needs a chance and I am here to help him.

“I want to try to get him fit. Leigh Griffiths is a fantastic footballer and has a fantastic football brain.

“I am using his expertise and knowledge and (he) has been brilliant with our strikers.

“He has had a lot of bad press but I am all about helping people and he has been brilliant around here.

“His fitness is really coming on. We did his body fats weeks ago and they weren’t great but we had players who were worse when they came in at the start of the season.

“We did his body fats this week and he has made phenomenal strides and I am confident that when the time comes for Leigh to get a new club he is going to be in tip top condition.

“I don’t have a budget to bring someone like Leigh Griffiths to Livingston.

“He really enjoyed his time in Australia and I think his aspirations maybe are of playing abroad but that’s just me speaking.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jim Goodwin convinced Aberdeen should be reaching Hampden ‘year on year’

Jim Goodwin is determined to secure the first of many trips to Hampden as Aberdeen manager when his side host Partick Thistle in Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final. The Irishman is striving to build a team who continually reach the business end of domestic knockout tournaments. Victory over cinch...
newschain

Jim Goodwin glad he took a risk with team selection after Aberdeen beat Hearts

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was delighted his gamble paid off after changing formation for his side’s cinch Premiership win over Hearts. Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes scored the first and set up the second for substitute Vicente Besuijen as the Dons overcame Robbie Neilson’s side 2-0 to bounce back from a damaging defeat against Dundee United last week.
newschain

Leon King determined to grasp his Rangers opportunity with both hands

Leon King may have found himself a regular feature of the Rangers defence due to injuries but he is determined to make his mark. The 18-year-old has made most of his appearances for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side this season off the bench as he learns the ropes but is set for an extended run in the side following the injury to Connor Goldson.
newschain

Gary O’Neil remains fully focused on Bournemouth caretaker role despite links

Gary O’Neil maintains he has received no approaches about any other jobs as he remains fully focused on his caretaker role at Bournemouth. Since taking over from Scott Parker, who was sacked just four Premier League games into the season on the back of a 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool, former midfielder O’Neil has steadied the ship with a six-game unbeaten run.
newschain

Nottingham Forest frustrate goal-shy Brighton in stalemate on south coast

Nottingham Forest climbed off the bottom of the Premier League table following a battling goalless draw which extended Roberto De Zerbi’s winless start as Brighton manager. Seagulls forward Leandro Trossard rattled the crossbar in the first half on a frustrating evening for the dominant hosts at the Amex Stadium, while Pascal Gross was denied a late winner by a superb save from visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson.
newschain

Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate

A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child. Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.
newschain

Arrests after body found and police probe if pair ‘taken against their will’

Three arrests have been made after the discovery of a man’s body in woodland in Essex as police investigate whether two people were taken against their will. The body is believed to be that of a man in his 40s who had gone missing from an address in north London, alongside a woman in her 30s who has since been found physically unharmed.
newschain

Prison officer denies having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with inmate

A female prison officer has pleaded not guilty to having an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate. Ruth Shmylo, 25, from Pontypridd, South Wales, denies becoming involved with the male prisoner at the category B jail HMP Parc in Bridgend. Shmylo appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday wearing...
newschain

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists Rangers’ Euro defeats don’t add extra pressure

Giovanni van Bronckhorst still believes the Champions League is the place to be for Rangers despite the trauma of this season’s campaign. The Ibrox men made it into European football’s elite club competition for the first time in 12 years but have found it tough going with the demoralising 7-1 hammering by Liverpool last week their worst-ever defeat at Ibrox and joint-worst of all time.
newschain

Ibrox trip is no ‘jolly boys’ outing’ for Gary Bowyer and Dundee

Gary Bowyer insists Dundee will not be on a “jolly boys’ outing” to Ibrox on Wednesday night. The Dark Blues boss accepts his Championship side face their toughest test of the season when they face Rangers in their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final. Bowyer believes a positive mindset...
newschain

Ange Postecoglou does not expect World Cup break to disrupt Celtic’s season

Ange Postecoglou is confident the upcoming World Cup break will not have an adverse effect on Celtic’s season. The Hoops manager admitted there are a lot of “unknown” factors related to how teams will cope with having the campaign interrupted for around a month from mid-November onwards to accommodate the finals in Qatar.
newschain

Alan Archibald says Partick Thistle fancy their chances against Aberdeen

Alan Archibald insists Partick Thistle are heading to Aberdeen full of confidence as they bid to pull off a Premier Sports Cup upset. The Jags sit joint top of the cinch Championship following their 2-1 win away to Hamilton on Saturday. Assistant boss Archibald told Jagzone: “We’ve done well in...
newschain

David Moyes defends Jurgen Klopp’s touchline outburst against Manchester City

David Moyes has defended Jurgen Klopp’s touchline outburst which saw the Liverpool manager sent off in Sunday’s Premier League win over Manchester City. Klopp was shown a red card after fuming at assistant referee Gary Beswick for not flagging for a foul during the 1-0 victory at Anfield.
newschain

Rick Parry: The days of EFL accepting crumbs from Premier League table are gone

Rick Parry is determined the English Football League will not accept “crumbs” from the Premier League table when discussions over financial redistribution finally take place. EFL chairman Parry has been awaiting meaningful dialogue with the top flight over a new funding package since an independent fan-led review into...
newschain

Hull’s match against Birmingham delayed because goals were too big

Kick-off in Hull’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Birmingham was delayed for 20 minutes because the goals were too big. Referee Leigh Doughty and his officials made the decision around 30 minutes before the scheduled start at the MKM Stadium after workers were called in to cut the posts down to size before the goal-line technology was recalibrated.
newschain

Jurgen Klopp awaits referee’s report regarding further punishment after red card

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must await referee Anthony Taylor’s report to learn whether he faces additional punishment for his red card in Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City. The Reds boss was dismissed from the technical area late in the game after exploding in anger at...
newschain

N’Golo Kante out of World Cup after hamstring surgery

France and Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been ruled out of the World Cup after undergoing an operation on his hamstring which will see him sidelined for four months. The 31-year-old suffered the injury in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham back on August 14 and had surgery after suffering a setback in his rehabilitation.
newschain

Jonas Eidevall expecting ‘reality check’ as Arsenal prepare for Lyon clash

Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal’s upcoming Women’s Champions League clash against Lyon will be a “reality check” for his side. Arsenal are currently unbeaten in this season’s Women’s Super League after three matches, having scored nine goals and not conceded any so far in the campaign.

Comments / 0

Community Policy