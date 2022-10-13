ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
Business Insider

Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report

Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
OK! Magazine

The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
