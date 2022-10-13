Read full article on original website
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter
President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
Updated Biden Approval Ratings are in – Here’s What America Has to Say on the Subject | Opinion
Ipsos released a new poll this past Wednesday that measured President Joe Biden’s national approval rating after recent events like his controversial speech, here’s what they revealed.
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'
Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
Bill Maher predicts Trump will 'show up' for next presidential inauguration 'whether he wins or not'
Bill Maher predicted that former President Donald Trump will be at the presidential inauguration in January 2025 — whether he wins in 2024 or not. The comedian and pundit made the prediction while speaking in an interview with Chris Cuomo on the debut episode of the latter's NewsNation show, CUOMO, recorded on Friday.
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Mike Pence has endorsed this candidate in heated Utah race for U.S. Senate
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who delivered a speech in Utah last week, endorsed Sen. Mike Lee in his bid for reelection Tuesday. With the nation in crisis in so many ways, the Senate needs strong, principled conservative leadership, Pence said. “My hope and my prayer is that when we...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Kyrsten Sinema Has Plans to Make Life Even Harder for Democrats
At an event with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on Monday, Sinema vowed not to back down from her position on the filibuster.
Joe Biden Hits Another Year-High Approval Rating In New Poll, Thanks To Women
Since July, women voters’ approval of Biden in the Emerson College survey has jumped 10 percentage points, from 39% to 49%.
At least half of House Republicans who objected to certifying Biden's win voted either early or absentee in 2020
Trump himself has also been guilty of this apparent hypocrisy amid his push to ban almost all early voting.
There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump
Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report
Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
A new poll out of Florida shows that the recent move by Governor Ron DeSantis to transport migrants from Texas to the Northeast could come back to haunt him in his re-election bid against Democrat Charlie Crist. After months in the lead, DeSantis trails Crist by 6 points in a...
The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
Latina ex-Democrat tells MSNBC she switched parties because she's for ‘God, country, family and hard work’
Latino voters told MSNBC they'd vote Republican in November because they identify more with the GOP's values of God, country, family and hard work.
The most terrifying case of all is about to be heard by the US supreme court | Steven Donziger
If the court upholds the rogue ‘Independent State Legislature’ theory, it would put the US squarely on the path to authoritarianism
