Meet Sheboygan County incumbent Devin LeMahieu and a Democrat running as a write-in candidate for Senate District 9

Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Mississippi AG Lynn Fitch has a week to answer Eddie Loden's execution filing
Oct. 18—JACKSON — Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch's office has a week to respond to a condemned man's claim that the state was premature to ask for an execution date because he has not yet exhausted his appeals. Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph gave the state...
YAHOO!
Judge cautions prosecutor about bad mouthing Crumbleys: Don't taint jury pool
When it comes to how many victims were harmed in the deadly Oxford High school shooting, the judge agrees with the prosecution. "There are certainly far more than four," the judge wrote in a court order Tuesday, referring to the number of students killed in the massacre. But then the...
YAHOO!
Bouncer fatally shot at Uptown Minneapolis bar identified as St. Paul man
A St. Paul man was shot to death Sunday night at a bar in Minneapolis’ Uptown entertainment district, officials say. Gabriel Victor Mendoza-Cordova, 23, was working security at Fire House Uptown at Lagoon and Fremont avenues about 11:45 p.m. when he was shot, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his sister.
Comments / 0