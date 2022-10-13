Read full article on original website
Man shot, killed in Rockingham County on Wimbish Road, deputies say
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway in Rockingham County after a man was shot and killed on Monday, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 1:43 p.m., Rockingham County deputies responded when they were told someone was shot on Wimbish Road in Stoneville. Arriving deputies found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, […]
WITN
Shooting suspect turns himself in after wounded woman drives herself to hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have arrested a man in the shooting where an injured woman drove herself to the hospital. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 22-year-old Mark Williams turned himself in and was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging from an enclosure, discharging into occupied property, damage to property, and discharging in city limits.
WITN
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone chases speeding teen with gun
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager chose the wrong emergency vehicle not to stop for this morning, one driven by Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone. The sheriff said he tried to stop the car doing about 80 miles per hour on North Old Carriage Road around 11:00 a.m. The...
Woman shot while in car drives herself to Rocky Mount hospital, police say
The victim was targeted in the broad-daylight shooting and has since been moved to a hospital in Greenville for treatment, police said.
WRAL
Human skeleton found in Wilson County
ELM CITY, N.C. — A pair of hunters discovered a human skeleton Saturday in a wooded area in Wilson County. According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, deputies found an "almost complete" skeleton under a brush pile off Four Tenths Road in Elm City. The remains have not been...
Man in Alamance County accused of indecent exposure near day care
HAW RIVER, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Alamance County on Friday in connection to an indecent exposure incident, according to a Haw River Police Department news release. Around 2:30 p.m., a woman was driving down East Main Street when she saw a man standing at the gate of a day care and […]
WITN
Rocky Mount woman drove herself to the hospital after being shot
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Rocky Mount woman drove herself to the hospital after being shot Monday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Wesleyan Boulevard. Rocky Mount police said after the 63-year-old woman ended up at UNC Nash Healthcare, she was...
WITN
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man linked to a hate group was arrested with three rifles and ammunition at a community college in the east Monday. Tarboro police say it was around 11:35 am, an alert faculty member at Edgecombe Community College saw a man acting erratically in a parking lot near the back of campus.
North Carolina deputies find cocaine hidden in dollar bill after arresting woman during traffic stop
A deputy saw a car with a headlight out and pulled the car over in the Speedway parking lot on West 10th Street, the news release said.
North Carolina 19-year-old found with stolen gun, car, police say
Chapel Hill police say they have arrested a teenager Sunday after finding him with a stolen car and a stolen gun.
cbs17
UNC police looking for suspect in thefts at 4 buildings
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC police are looking for a suspect who is believed to have looked through backpacks and other unattended items in multiple campus buildings. These larcenies and attempted larcenies took place in Fordham, Wilson and Coker halls, and the Genome Science Building, police said Monday.
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty police inside Moe & D's Restaurant Grill & Bar on Church Street in downtown Rocky Mount.
Father arrested for threatening government official after his daughter was arrested for bringing contraband to her son in jail
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A grandson, a mother, and now a grandfather are behind bars. A mother and son were already incarcerated when a grandfather made a threat against a government official in Alamance County Tuesday, according to deputies. Detention Center investigators were notified of the threats and conducted...
WBTM
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Teen
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has reported a runaway juvenile. Shawn Miguel Williams, 17, was last seen leaving 1617 Flat Rock Rd. in Reidsville around 11:30PM on Sunday. He was wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve white shirt, high top black Levi shoes, and was carrying a teddy bear...
WITN
Two men arrested after fight at Rocky Mount bistro
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two young men after a fight breaks out inside a bar and bistro. Off-duty working police officers call for backup after a fight breaks out inside Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E Main Street. After the police backup arrived,...
cbs17
Man threatens to ‘shoot and kill’ Roanoke Rapids resident, found with gun, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after communicating threats and being found with a gun, according to Halifax County deputies. Deputies say they were called to Straight Road in Roanoke Rapids early Thursday morning in reference to an a man with a gun threatening a resident.
North Carolina mother charged with bringing narcotics to son, 2 other inmates
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County mother is facing felony charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Oct. 3, ACSO investigators say that Stephanie Nicole Patterson, 44, attempted to bring various narcotics to several inmates in the Alamance County Jail. Those inmates included her son Brandon Adam Evans, 26. The other […]
Suspect dies in NC shooting, victims identified
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
Student brings BB gun to Brogden Middle School in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A BB gun was confiscated from a student last week at Brogden Middle School. Principal Anthony White sent a message to families, saying the student brought the gun to school and showed it to other students. "Although the BB gun was not loaded, bringing a BB...
Deputies investigating bomb threat at North Edgecombe High School
All staff and students are safe after leaving the school at 7589 N.C. 33 NW in Tarboro, according to the sheriff’s office. This is an ongoing situation. The sheriff’s office is expected to release more information. Refresh the page for the latest information.
