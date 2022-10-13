EXCLUSIVE: Laser Photonics Executed First CleanTech Handheld Laser Blasting System for Coca-Cola

Laser Photonics Corp LASE, a global industrial developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, announced that Coca-Cola KO recently completed the implementation of its first CleanTech Handheld Laser Blasting system in its manufacturing facilities.

What Happened? The CleanTech Handheld LPC-50CTH Laser is an air-cooled pulse laser system, perfect for roughing and finishing nearly any surface. Super compact, the LPC-50CTH is designed as an entry-level laser cleaning and surface treatment system for small areas requiring delicate cleaning, de-painting, and other surface preparation operations.

Microprocessor controlled, and with no need for a PC, the system is instantly ready when the key is turned ON.

The touch screen helps to choose among five pre-designed cleaning patterns. The system’s heavy-duty industrial design is based on years of experience building Hand Held Lasers for marking and engraving applications.

Why Does It Matter? CEO Wayne Tupuola commented: “Coca-Cola’s use of our CleanTech Handheld Laser Blasting system in one of its many manufacturing plants is yet another proven use case for our technology. Our system allows them to reduce the preparation time and increase throughput speeds.”

“Additionally, by removing corrosion from its plastic bottle molds, we are helping increase plastic bottle manufacturing yields and expanding the life of the molds used in this process. With our foot in the door, we can now focus on further penetrating similar and new use cases within the organization.”

Price Action: LASE shares closed higher by 8.15% at $2.92 on Wednesday.