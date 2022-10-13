Read full article on original website
Saint Luke’s closing 2 community hospitals in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Saint Luke’s Health System is closing two of their community hospitals in Johnson County in an effort to streamline their services. The two locations that will be closing are in Shawnee and Olathe. The one in Shawnee is located near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road, near Aldi. The one in Olathe is located near W. 135th Street and S. Black Bob Road, across the street from Walmart Supercenter.
Kansas City family wants justice 14 years after teen’s body was found
A Kansas City family is still searching for justice 14 years after Kimani Pouncil's body was found in a KC street.
KC Unsolved: Family searches for justice a year after 15-year-old fatally shot on mother’s porch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family members are still searching for justice more than a year after a 15-year-old was shot and killed on his mother’s front porch in Kansas City near 35th Street and Agnes Avenue. Da’Mario Gentry’s aunt, Janelle Morris, said his mother had just stepped inside...
Woman won’t be charged in shooting death of Kansas City firefighter
Jackson County prosecutors said the woman who shot and killed Kansas City firefighter Tony Santi won't be charged because it was self defense.
27 displaced in Kansas City apartment fire
2 found killed after welfare check at Kansas City apartment
Kansas City police found two people dead at an apartment near Chestnut Circle and Holmes Road after conducting a welfare check.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Foundation repair companies busy due to Midwest drought
Stolen Chiefs van found trashed at Kansas City tow lot
A Kansas City Chiefs fan returned to KC Monday to pick up a custom van that was stolen from a Northland hotel Sunday morning.
Some ADHD Medications Could be in Short Supply for Missouri Patients
(MISSOURINET) – A rise in mental health disorder diagnoses during the pandemic and supply chain problems have caused a shortage of some attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder drugs. Greg Gilmore, owner of Grand Pharmacy in Hannibal tells Missourinet that his pharmacy has been dealing with a shortage for a while. He says his pharmacy team will often change the type of Adderall for the customer based on what’s available.
Missouri families are still waiting for summer food benefits for low-income children
As food prices spiked over the summer and her children lost access to school-provided subsidized meals, Jennifer Sheils scrambled to feed her family. Summers, without the free breakfasts and lunches four of her children qualify for at school, are often challenging — but this one was particularly so. Inflated...
Shooting victims found at Kansas City QuikTrip
Kansas City police responded to a Quiktrip gas station at 87th Street and I-435 Highway after two people were found shot.
2 seriously injured in Monday afternoon shooting, KCPD says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two people seriously injured. The call about the shooting appears to have come out at 1:20 p.m. According to the police, two shooting victims were located at the QuikTrip near E. 87th...
First-of-its-kind homeless shelter for men comes to St. Charles County
The President of Faith Haven House, Dareth Jones, said this shelter felt necessary because often at other shelters, men would ask for a place to stay but there would be nowhere to put them.
Report: Missouri faces highest turnover, vacancy of nurses in history
Missouri hospitals are seeing the highest vacancy rate of nurses ever, up more than 12% from 2018, according to the Missouri Hospital Association.
KCPD looking for pickup truck after pedestrian is struck, critically injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a pickup truck after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured on Monday morning. It happened at 6:44 a.m. in the area of 23rd Street and Topping Avenue, which is right by Blue Valley Park. The...
ATF investigating string of burglaries at 3 firearms businesses in KC metro
Kansas ranks last in national mental health study
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – A new study ranking how states are handling mental health needs finds Kansas in dead last out of all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. The study by Mental Health America primarily looks at two things: prevalence of mental illness and access to care. Researchers...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Cory's Northland Gun store burglarized
KCPS residents outraged at proposal to close schools
