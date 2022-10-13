ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Saint Luke’s closing 2 community hospitals in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Saint Luke’s Health System is closing two of their community hospitals in Johnson County in an effort to streamline their services. The two locations that will be closing are in Shawnee and Olathe. The one in Shawnee is located near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road, near Aldi. The one in Olathe is located near W. 135th Street and S. Black Bob Road, across the street from Walmart Supercenter.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

27 displaced in Kansas City apartment fire

ATF investigating string of burglaries at 3 firearms businesses in KC metro. ATF investigators are searching for a group of thieves who rammed their way inside three businesses in the Kansas City metro during a rash of gun store burglaries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Foundation repair companies busy due to Midwest drought

Foundation repair companies busy due to Midwest drought
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Some ADHD Medications Could be in Short Supply for Missouri Patients

(MISSOURINET) – A rise in mental health disorder diagnoses during the pandemic and supply chain problems have caused a shortage of some attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder drugs. Greg Gilmore, owner of Grand Pharmacy in Hannibal tells Missourinet that his pharmacy has been dealing with a shortage for a while. He says his pharmacy team will often change the type of Adderall for the customer based on what’s available.
HANNIBAL, MO
KCTV 5

2 seriously injured in Monday afternoon shooting, KCPD says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two people seriously injured. The call about the shooting appears to have come out at 1:20 p.m. According to the police, two shooting victims were located at the QuikTrip near E. 87th...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas ranks last in national mental health study

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – A new study ranking how states are handling mental health needs finds Kansas in dead last out of all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. The study by Mental Health America primarily looks at two things: prevalence of mental illness and access to care. Researchers...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Cory's Northland Gun store burglarized

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Cory's Northland Gun store burglarized
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPS residents outraged at proposal to close schools

KCPS residents outraged at proposal to close schools
KANSAS CITY, MO

