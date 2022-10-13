Read full article on original website
Man exposed himself to young girl at N.J. school, prosecutor says
A man who exposed himself to a young girl at a Somerset County school earlier this month has been arrested, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. The incident happened during an “extracurricular function” at an unidentified Montgomery Township school on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Deputy Chief Frank Roman. School was not in session at the time.
This Bucks County Town Could Soon See Over 80 New Homes Built if Development Plan Goes Through
The potential development is being met with mixed reviews by locals. A Bucks County town could soon see a large amount of homes built in a small area, and local residents are conflicted about this. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming development for the Bucks County Courier Times. Superior Holdings...
Third man is charged in Jersey City fatal shooting in June
A third man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Jersey City in June, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, was arrested Monday at the Morris County jail in the death of 34-year-old Kyle Howard, who was gunned down in the area of Forrest Street and Martin Luther King Drive just after 11 p.m. on June 12.
Morris County woman charged with prescription fraud
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County was charged after she allegedly obtained prescription medication fraudulently in Denville Township, according to police. On September 28, police received information that a suspect identified as Kristen Amabile, 42, of Denville Township was obtaining prescription medication in a fraudulent manner,...
Jersey City school district hires interim business administrator; judge asked to toss former BA’s lawsuit
The Jersey City school district has brought on a new business administrator and has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by current Business Administrator Regina Robinson, who has taken a leave. At a Sept. 12 board of education special meeting, the school board approved Dennis Frohnapfel as the...
Morris County man who recorded ex-girlfriend in shower with spy camera sentenced to 3 years in prison
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man who used a spy camera to record his ex-girlfriend in the shower was sentenced to 3 years in prison, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. William Zerden, 54, of Kinnelon Borough was sentenced on October 7 before the...
Medical helicopter lands on I-80 for driver seriously injured in Warren County crash
A driver was seriously injured Monday afternoon after driving off the highway and crashing into the woods in Warren County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. on I-80 East at mile marker 21 in Allamuchy Township. An Infiniti FX3 ran off the road into the woods, seriously...
Fatal shooting in N.J. town under investigation, police say
Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Union Township. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on Hendricks Drive., according to police and Township Administrator Donald Travisano. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on Monday. The Union County...
Yelp says this is New Jersey’s best paella. We had to try it. | Review
A wide, shallow pan steaming with toasty Spanish rice, tender chicken, delicate seafood, fresh vegetables and aromatic spices — great paella is tough to beat, especially in terms of “I wouldn’t dare cook this at home” restaurant experiences. The dish originating from Valencia, Spain is the...
Police seek tips after N.J. man killed in shooting
A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed Sunday night in Union County, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal died at an area hospital after police found him shot around 6:40 p.m., according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers rushed to the area for reports of gunfire before they found Florestal.
Man held imitation handgun when officer fatally shot him, document shows
The man a Paterson police officer shot last week on Van Houten Street had a Florida address and was holding what investigators later found was an imitation handgun, a state Attorney General’s Office document shows. Hui Zhang, 33, of Pensacola, Florida, died at the scene of the Oct. 10,...
Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite
Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1.9M sold at 7-Eleven in N.J.
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $1,932,360 was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Bergen County. The lucky ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Market Street, in Saddle Brook, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It’s the largest Jersey Cash 5 prize won this year.
Kahiree Peterson Charged With Murder And Attempted Murder In May Homicide
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A Trenton man has been charged with the May 2022 murder of Ali Abdullah, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Kahiree Peterson, 23, is charged with murder, attempted murder, and weapons offenses. He was served his complaints this week at the Mercer County Correction Center, where he is being held on unrelated charges. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Peterson pending trial.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old Warren County girl located
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – The Phillipsburg Police Department is asking for help locating a missing girl. Moira Kathcart, 13, was reported missing to the Washington Township Police department and was last seen in the 100 block of Filmore Street on October 11, police said. Anyone with information regarding...
Massive fire destroys $1.5 million N.J. house
A massive fire tore through a home in Bergen County on Sunday, destroying the structure as firefighters worked for more than two hours to bring the flames under control. No injuries were reported in the 5-alarm blaze, which began about 4:30 p.m. in the home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River, authorities said.
Reported shooting threat leads to Jersey City man being charged with loaded gun: police
Jersey City police responding to the area of Chopin Court and Montgomery Street on reports of a group of men threatening to shoot people arrested one man and recovered a loaded handgun, authorities said. According to police radio transmissions, multiple people called police at 6:25 p.m. to report that seven...
Handgun, ammo stolen from vehicle parked in Journal Square parking lot
A handgun and four boxes of ammunition were stolen from a vehicle inside a Journal Square parking garage Monday, authorities said. The 33-year-old victim told police the gun, a P365 9mm handgun, which was inside a case, and ammunition were stolen sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. His soft-top...
SWAT team surrounds N.J. home after man barricades himself in basement
A 30-year-old Bergen County man faces several charges after police responding to a call for help at a home said he barricaded himself in the basement, requiring a response from the county’s SWAT team. Teaneck police said officers responded about 9:18 a.m. Friday after receiving 911 call for help...
Two Montgomery County Watering Holes Recognized as the Oldest Bars/Taverns in the U.S.
Some Montgomery County eating-drinking establishments go back more than 250 years.Image via iStock. Montgomery County is home to two of the oldest bars in the nation still operating. Erin Elizabeth covered the distinction in her historic ranking for Restaurant Clicks.
