Nearly 1,800 fentanyl pills seized by Wichita Falls police
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving a search warrant, Wichita Falls police seized nearly 1,800 pills of fentanyl. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, the Wichita Falls Police Department Special Operations United served a warrant at the Nature Inn and Suites in the 4500 block of Kell West Boulevard. After entering the room, officers seized 1,790 […]
Wichita Falls teen fentanyl overdose victim saved by WFPD
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department have confirmed a local teen was saved from overdosing on fentanyl on Sunday thanks to the actions of a responding officer. According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD Night Shift Patrol officers responded to the...
2-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Wichita Falls on Friday. The crash happened at the 2600 block of Southwest Parkway at around 6:30 a.m.
'Outlaw' Country Singer Arrested on Drug Charges
Texas musician Clinton "Clint" Vines was arrested during a traffic stop on Oct. 10. He is facing multiple drug charges after a sheriff's deputy discovered a "hidden" compartment in his vehicle where he allegedly hid narcotics, according to police. Vines, 35, is the frontman for Clint Vines and The Hard Times, who released a song called "Outlaw" in 2020. (Update Oct. 18: Vine's family has disputed the police findings, and the singer is currently crowdfunding for his legal fees around the case.)
6-year-old child weighs only 15 pounds, mother arrested
A Wichita Falls mother faces felony charges following an "egregious" case of child neglect. WARNING: This story includes graphic details involving neglect of a child that may be upsetting for some readers. Discretion is advised.
Can You Identify the Suspects in String of Wichita Falls Car Wash Burglaries?
The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help identifying the suspects in a string of recent car wash burglaries. Multiple car washes in Wichita Falls were burglarized throughout the month of September. Burglars targeted car washes on Fairway Blvd, Seymour Highway, Archer City Highway, and Burkburnett Road. The possible suspects were caught on a security camera during one of the burglaries.
2 detained in connection to Henrietta ISD TikTok threat
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said two individuals have been detained in connection to a threat made against the Henrietta Independent School District on TikTok on Monday morning. Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde said in a Facebook Live video posted at about...
Wichita County moves to give Eddie Hill his own highway
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The fastest man on both land and water, Wichita Falls’ own Eddie Hill may soon have his own highway, but the speed limit on U.S. 82 and Kell Freeway won’t be raised in his honor. On Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, Wichita County Commissioners approved a resolution to be sent to the […]
Former Wichita Falls CertainTeed employees hold reunion
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - CertainTeed. That’s the name of a large company in Wichita Falls that closed in 2008, leaving around 700 people without jobs. They hosted a reunion on Saturday. The plant made fiberglass and as our crews report, a lot of married couples worked there together...
The Official Halloween Rules for Wichita Falls in 2022
These are the rules I have followed my entire life for Halloween and it is a shame some of you don't follow them. Mark this date down in history, October 18th, 2022. A day where I am proud about the government of the City of Wichita Falls. Believe me, I am as shocked as you're. The city made an announcement about trick or treating hours. Basically saying they don't have any.
GoFundMe started for 2-year-old’s funeral expenses after crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of a 2-year-old boy that died after a car crash on Southwest Parkway last week. Friday morning, October 14, a Dodge Caravan stopped in the eastbound lanes of Southwest Parkway because of mechanical issues was rear-ended by a GMC Denali traveling […]
Early morning fire on Knoll St. leaves $10K in damages
A shed-turned-living space on Knoll Street was deemed a total loss after an early morning fire on Tuesday.
Comanche County Memorial updates mask guidelines
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will now be based on an inspection of Comanche County infection rates each Thursday. If the rates are in the red, which is a high risk, or orange, which is a substantial risk, masks will be...
UPDATE: Missing man located in Kansas, Silver Alert canceled
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: Rollins has been located in Kansas. He’s with Highway Patrol Troopers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Lawton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man on Saturday. Pete Rollins has been missing since Thursday morning. Rollin’s is 5′10″ and 170 pounds with grey hair...
2-year-old dies from crash on Southwest Parkway
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A family is grieving after the loss of their 2-year-old boy Friday night. Saturday morning Wichita Falls Police sent out a release that said the toddler died Friday night at Cook Children’s Hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash. According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, on October 14, 2022, […]
Places We Wish Were Still Open in Lawton, OK
I was just reminiscing about some of my favorite places that are no longer open in Lawton, Fort Sill. Like me, I'm sure you have a list of businesses and restaurants that you loved but sadly are no longer with us. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE LIST OF PLACES WE...
Wichita Falls lake levels still dropping despite recent rain
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls said that while recent rain and cooler weather have helped the current drought situation “a little bit”, the city is still on pace to enact Stage 1 Drought Watch restriction by the end of October. According to the latest information from Wichita Falls city […]
John Wilkes Booth is Haunting a Texas Opera House?!
The guy who assassinated Lincoln? His ghost is just hanging out in Texas?. So today I was trying to find some new ghost stories or hauntings in Wichita Falls for October. Sadly, I could not find anything new. However, in doing some research today I discovered Wichita Falls is one of the most haunted places in Texas. For places like the White Sanitarium and Witches Gate, which we have covered many times before. You can check out a video on this above.
Who Has the Best Chips, Salsa, and Queso in Wichita Falls?
Who doesn't love a round of chips and salsa for the table? No one should ever complain about that. However, some places do it better than others. Here is where I recommend you go in Wichita Falls. So in order to do this, I have to be honest with myself....
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week October 14, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
