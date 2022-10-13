ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

cw39.com

Candidates for MO State Rep. – District 125 respond to questions

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — With the midterm election set for Tuesday, November 8th, registered voters across the country will soon head to the polls to cast their ballot. But for many, questions about candidates still remain. Questions like, “which candidate should I vote for,” and, “where do these candidates stand...
MISSOURI STATE
cw39.com

Here’s how to become a poll watcher in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a new poll watcher training program in Texas that allows interested residents to become certified poll watchers for the upcoming election in November. Under Texas law, anyone who wants to be a poll watcher must get a Certificate of Completion from the Texas Secretary...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

These are the 50 safest cities in Texas: FBI crime data

(NEXSTAR) — Have you ever wondered what the safest places in Texas are?. To determine the rankings, safety and security research outlet SafeWise used crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in addition to demographics and population information. As part of the rankings, only cities with populations above...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Respiratory illnesses are spiking among children

(KIAH) – Respiratory illnesses are surging among Texas children according to data from the state’s health and human services department. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) spiked in Texas at the end of September, which usually doesn’t happen until the winter months. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metro is still in...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Who is the most searched horror movie villain in Texas?

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Whether it’s movie franchises like Halloween, Friday the 13th, or Scream, this time of year horror movies are in high demand to get family and friends in the Halloween spirit… or Spirits!!!. But have you ever wondered what horror villain is the one that’s...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

More Hispanic, diverse blood donations needed amidst Texas shortages

HOUSTON (KIAH) – As blood shortages continue in Texas, the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is urging the Hispanic community to donate. The organization says the Hispanic community is crucial in helping build a diverse blood supply. “Our donors just aren’t represented diversity wise, and we really need our...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold around Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning, winning, winning, it’s what the Houston Astros are doing and it’s what two Texas Lottery players did over the weekend seeing some big cash headed to their wallets. The Texas Lottery reports two top prize-winning, $25,000 tickets from the Saturday night Cash Five...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Chilly air alert! Temperatures in the 40s and 30s coming for Southeast Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Don’t get caught off guard. A legit cold front is moving through Houston, bringing a couple of cool days and cold nights. The coldest temperatures settle in Wednesday morning when lows drop to the mid and low 40s for most of our region. There could even be a few 30s in rural areas north of Houston, as well as southern parts of East Texas. Thursday morning will be another cold one in the 40s.
HOUSTON, TX

