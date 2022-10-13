ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FINAL CENTRAL MISSOURI HONOR FLIGHT OF THE YEAR SET TO TAKE OFF ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 24

86 veterans will be given the trip of a lifetime as Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF) No. 65 is scheduled to take flight 1:45 a.m. Monday, October 24. A news release says the passenger list includes 3 Korean War veterans, 82 Vietnam veterans and 1 veteran who served in WWII. All 86 veterans will enjoy a one-day tour of the WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Battle of Iwo Jima Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. At the Tomb of the Unknowns, honor flight veterans are quietly and respectfully acknowledged during the Changing of the Guard. Traveling with the veterans will be a medical team as well as guardians who assist veterans with wheelchairs, walkers, oxygen and companionship on the flight.
STATEWIDE WINTER WEATHER DRILL SET FOR OCTOBER 20

The Farmer’s Almanac is forecasting a “Hibernation Zone” across the Midwest for the winter season. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is preparing for the worst by holding its annual statewide winter operations drill on Thursday, October 20. With high turnover rates and many positions still open, driver training on this day is more critical than ever.
