2nd suspect jailed for Kansas apartment complex killing
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal apartment complex shooting have a second suspect in custody. On Monday, police arrested 22-year-old Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 10a.m. October 1, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace...
Police: Kan. man was allegedly making, selling meth
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges. On Oct. 16, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 Block of SW Arrowhead Road related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
Sheriff: Kansas woman was transporting drugs with kids in van
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 10a.m. Oct. 16, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2001 Ford van west of Mayetta for an alleged registration violation, according to sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff...
64-year-old Kan. woman accused of numerous drug crimes
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 4p.m. Friday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop...
Kansas City man accused of killing his brother with a sword
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal stabbing with a sword of his brother found on the family's front porch, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Aaron K. Winn, 38, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court...
Kan. school district issued evacuation order due to bomb threat
BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 430 officials investigated a reported bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to a statement from school district superintendent Jason Cline and Horton Police Chief Jon Boller. Just after 8a.m. Tuesday, the school district issued an evacuation procedure after police alerted the school of...
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women caught with methamphetamine
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th Street regarding suspicious activity, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the investigation, deputies took two suspects into custody after illegal narcotics were...
Driver injured after truck became wedged under Kan. bridge
DOUGLAS COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident Monday afternoon in Douglas County. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's office, a dump truck driven by a 63-year-old was northbound on E 1600 Road, the extension of O'Connell Road in Lawrence. He failed to lower the dump bed before...
Kan. woman injured after car crash into assisted living center
ATCHISON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Monday in Atchison. A vehicle driven by Joan Prohaska, 82, Atchison, was maneuvering in a parking lot at the Gran Villa of Atchison in the 1600 block Riley , according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Prohaska lost control...
Kansas couple jailed after drugs found in reported stolen pickup
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and theft allegations. Just before 11a.m. Thursday, a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Ford F150 pickup truck, that was reported stolen out of Lawrence, in the 2200 blockof SE Market Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the investigation, illegal narcotics were located.
🎥Funeral held for Kan. soldier who died in attack on Pearl Harbor
MANHATTAN - More than 80 years after being killed while serving on the USS California, Seaman Second Class Pete Turk's repatriated remains were finally laid to rest at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery at Fort Riley in Manhattan. Born in Roseland Kansas, Turk enlisted in the US Navy on September 24,...
🏐 K-State: Cats drop in five-sets to TCU Saturday night
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State found itself reversed swept in Saturday night's Big 12 match against TCU. The Wildcats dropped in five sets to the Horned Frogs, 25-20, 25-19, 16-25, 20-25, 5-15, at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State (11-8, 2-4) boasted a season-best 18 blocks, led by Sydney Bolding who tallied...
