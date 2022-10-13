ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Hutch Post

2nd suspect jailed for Kansas apartment complex killing

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal apartment complex shooting have a second suspect in custody. On Monday, police arrested 22-year-old Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 10a.m. October 1, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Kan. man was allegedly making, selling meth

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges. On Oct. 16, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 Block of SW Arrowhead Road related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

64-year-old Kan. woman accused of numerous drug crimes

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 4p.m. Friday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. school district issued evacuation order due to bomb threat

BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 430 officials investigated a reported bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to a statement from school district superintendent Jason Cline and Horton Police Chief Jon Boller. Just after 8a.m. Tuesday, the school district issued an evacuation procedure after police alerted the school of...
HORTON, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: 2 Kansas women caught with methamphetamine

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th Street regarding suspicious activity, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the investigation, deputies took two suspects into custody after illegal narcotics were...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas couple jailed after drugs found in reported stolen pickup

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and theft allegations. Just before 11a.m. Thursday, a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Ford F150 pickup truck, that was reported stolen out of Lawrence, in the 2200 blockof SE Market Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the investigation, illegal narcotics were located.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

🏐 K-State: Cats drop in five-sets to TCU Saturday night

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State found itself reversed swept in Saturday night's Big 12 match against TCU. The Wildcats dropped in five sets to the Horned Frogs, 25-20, 25-19, 16-25, 20-25, 5-15, at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State (11-8, 2-4) boasted a season-best 18 blocks, led by Sydney Bolding who tallied...
FORT WORTH, TX
Hutch Post

