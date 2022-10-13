Read full article on original website
Colts owner Irsay says there's "merit to remove" Snyder
NEW YORK (AP) — Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, making him the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go. Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. The league has been investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, a probe conducted by attorney Mary Jo White that is ongoing. Removing Snyder would be unprecedented and requires 24 votes from the other owners. “It’s something we have to review, we have to look...
🏈 Bills rally to beat Chiefs in playoff rematch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year's playoffs.
🏈 K-State stays at No. 17, KU drops out of Top 25
Tennessee has moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State. It comes after the Volunteers knocked off Alabama, one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend. The Crimson Tide dropped three to No. 6 and swapped places with the Vols after Tennessee kicked a field goal as time expired Saturday. Alabama is out of the top-five for the first time since 2019.Georgia is still No. 1 and received 31 first-place votes and No. 2 Ohio State had 17 first-place votes.
Stanton, Judge HR, Yankees beat Guards, into ALCS vs Astros
Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees rocked past the Guardians 5-1 in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series to set up another rematch with Houston for the pennant
BYU’s defense reevaluating schemes, personnel, roles heading into game at Liberty
There may be some seldom used offensive linemen moving over to play on the defensive line for BYU.
Celtics Pay Tribute to Bill Russell In Season Opener vs. 76ers
Boston honored the late 12-time All-Star ahead of its Opening Night game against Philadelphia.
Lightning blow lead in home opener, lose to Flyers
TAMPA — The Lightning outplayed the Philadelphia Flyers for most of Tuesday’s home opener. But they let their opponent hang around, and a resilient team burned them late. Despite leading by two goals in the second period and owning zone time for most of the first two frames, Tampa Bay lost its first game on home ice, 3-2.
