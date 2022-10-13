Equifax Expands Partnership With MeridianLink To Enhance Digital Lending Solutions
- Equifax Inc EFX has expanded integration of The Work Number with cloud-based software solutions provider MeridianLink, Inc. MLNK.
- The Work Number is a centralized commercial repository of income and employment data in the U.S., offering credentialed verifiers with permissible purpose access to 573 million records from 2.5 million employers.
- The integration will deliver instant verifications of employment and income to credit unions, banks, and other lenders through the MeridianLink Consumer Loan Origination System (LOS).
- The move builds upon the existing integration serving MeridianLink Mortgage customers, supporting a streamlined lending experience across the MeridianLink One platform.
- "Our new integration helps MeridianLink customers - such as credit unions and banks - make faster, data-driven decisions," said Shelly Nischbach, VP of Verification Services at Equifax Workforce Solutions.
- Price Action: EFX shares closed higher by 0.54% at $164.70 on Wednesday.
Comments / 0