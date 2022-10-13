Last day for Kansas residents to register to vote before Nov. 8 election is Tuesday

The last day for Kansans to register to vote before the Nov. 8 general election is Tuesday.

That’s also the deadline for voters to change their name or address on their voter registration.

Sedgwick County residents can register online at https://www.kdor.ks.gov/apps/voterreg/ , in person at the county election office (510 N. Main) or by mail.

Mail-in applications, which can be found on the county election website , must be postmarked by Oct. 18 to qualify voters for the November election.

County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo is encouraging early voting after the Aug. 2 primary brought long lines at a number of polling sites, with some voters waiting up to three hours to cast a ballot.

Early in-person voting at the county election office begins on Oct. 24, and 16 other satellite locations across the county will open on Nov. 1.

All voters will be asked to cast ballots in the governor’s race and several other statewide contests, a U.S. Senate race, retention votes for six of the seven justices on the Kansas Supreme Court and two proposed constitutional amendments.

Three Sedgwick County commissioners are up for re-election, and Wichita voters will be asked to decide whether or not USD 259 should switch to district-specific school board voting or continue selecting members at-large.