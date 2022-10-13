Read full article on original website
Norfolk Sheriff's Office launches social media campaign to find name for new K-9
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Sheriff's Office needs help naming its newest member. NSO recently acquired a 14-month-old male German Shorthaired Pointer, and the sheriff's office has a pinned post on Facebook where they are accepting name submissions in the comment section. The dog will be assigned to Deputy...
Hampton Police release surveillance images
Hampton Police released surveillance images of Timothy Truitt and an unidentified man carrying children out of a store on Sunday, October 16. Police are looking for two missing children, last seen with Truitt, who is their father. Hampton Police said they are looking for two children, ages 2 and 1,...
Churchland golfer McEwen gives thanks to big brother for success
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Jonathan is the younger McEwen brother from Churchland High School and for them, golf has always been a family affair. “My Dad is the Assistant Golf Pro out here at Bide- A Wee so I’ve been having a club in my hand since I could walk,” said Jonathan. “I think one reason I enjoy golf so much is because it’s never been forced upon me. It’s always been if you want to play you can, and if you want to take a break you can but it’s never been like you have to play.”
DOD report says climate change is 'undermining military readiness'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With hurricanes, nor'easters and routine tidal flooding striking Hampton Roads, local residents know all too well about the devastating impacts of climate change and sea level rise. Sea level is projected to rise 10-12 inches in the United States over the next 30 years, which...
Painter man dies after shooting in Accomack County
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was found dead by the Accomack County Sheriff's Office early Saturday morning after being shot, the sheriff's office said. A report came into the Eastern Shore Emergency Operations Center around 4 a.m. Saturday and referenced an unresponsive man in the 16000 block of Savagetown Road.
Elections of years past: Looking back at Wilder's historic wins in '85 and '89
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. We are looking back at two more elections in Virginia ahead of this November’s midterm election. Back in 1985, flooding in parts of the state caused concern over voter turnout. In the race...
ODU Rolls Past Unbeaten Coastal Carolina, 49-21, Behind Record-Breaking Performance from Blake Watson
CONWAY, S.C. — Facing one of the nation's hottest football teams on its home field, Old Dominion responded with its best and most complete game of the season and rolled to a runaway, upset victory on national television. ODU's offense exploded for 35 points in the second half and...
Hampton uses late rally to overcome Albany for 38-37 OT win
ALBANY, N.Y. — Malcolm Mays threw four touchdown passes and his last scoring toss came in overtime and carried Hampton to a 38-37 victory over Albany on Saturday. Mays’ 7-yard scoring toss to Jadakis Bonds made it 38-31. In their overtime possession, Great Danes quarterback Reese Poffenbarger — who also threw four touchdowns — connected with Quinn Zinobile from 15 yards out to make it 38-37, but the 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Captains Record Third Straight Victory, 24-13, for First Win Ever at Kean
UNION, N.J. — Christopher Newport University used a balanced attack Saturday, recording a 24-13 victory at Kean University. The triumph was the third straight for the Captains, who are now 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. The 11-point victory also marked the first win ever for CNU at Kean in five games played at Kean Alumni Stadium.
Hornets Push Past NSU 28-7
NORFOLK, Va. — C.J. Henry threw three touchdown passes, two to Jerrish Halsey, as Delaware State earned a 28-7 win over Norfolk State before 22,478 homecoming fans on Saturday at Dick Price Stadium. The Hornets (4-2, 1-0 MEAC) displayed a balanced attack, rushing for 204 yards and passing for...
