Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed
Stocks are marching higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, in the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses. The S&P 500 was up 2.9% as of 2:01 p.m. Eastern. Nearly every stock in the benchmark index rose, with the gains more than making up for its losses last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 636 points, or 2.2%, to 30,270 and the Nasdaq rose 3.6%.
Stocks rally on Wall Street in latest volatile move
Stocks closed sharply higher on Wall Street, marking the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses in recent weeks. The S&P 500 jumped 2.6% Monday, more than recovering the ground it lost in a sell-off on Friday. The Dow added 1.9% and the Nasdaq climbed 3.4%. Bank of America rallied after reporting earnings that beat forecasts. U.K. government bonds rallied following news that the country’s new Treasury chief was abandoning nearly all of a series of unfunded tax cuts that had upset markets.
World shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street
BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Europe and Asia on Tuesday, tracking the latest rally on Wall Street. U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China's most recent economic growth figures due out Tuesday was postponed, removing one factor...
Stocks open higher on Wall Street, clawing back more ground
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market continues to claw back more of the ground it lost in a miserable few weeks of trading. The indiscriminate buying, which sent almost all of the stocks in the S&P 500 higher, was the latest knee-jerk motion in a market that has been moving erratically in recent weeks as traders try to figure out what’s next for inflation and interest rates. Meanwhile many U.S. companies are reporting solid profits for the most recent quarter, including Goldman Sachs. The investment bank rose 5% after delivering results that beat estimates. The S&P rose 2% in the early going Tuesday.
Stocks rise on Wall Street as investors focus on earnings
Stocks are rising again on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% as of 2:33 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 391 points, or...
