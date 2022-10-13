Read full article on original website
Related
fox29.com
Police: Skull-masked suspect sought for robbing Wawa stores at gunpoint in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Police have released the photo of man they say robbed at least two different Wawa locations in Bucks County this week. The same man is accused of stealing $175 from a Wawa on Holland Road early Wednesday morning, a day after robbing another Wawa on Bustleton Pike on Monday.
penncapital-star.com
As Wawa shutters Center City stores, Philly DA Krasner plays defense
PHILADELPHIA — District Attorney Larry Krasner has responded to questions related to his office’s retail theft prosecution policy following Wawa’s recent announcement that it plans to close two of its Center City locations. “For people who are not chronic, repeat, long-term or organized retail thieves of amounts...
Suspect wanted in deadly shooting near Roxborough High School turns self in
Troy Fletcher is charged with murder and related offenses in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School last month, according to police.
Priest carjacked in Philadelphia while removing wheelchair from car
A priest from the area is the latest Philadelphia carjacking victim. The carjacking happened Sunday night in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, near the border of Port Richmond. Officials said police in New Jersey have found the car.
fox29.com
Philadelphia Controller's review of police spending details staffing issues, varying 911 response times
PHILADELPHIA - In a city struggling with violent crime, the Philadelphia City Controller’s Office has found that there are fewer police officers now than in recent years. "In total, we have over 640 fewer officers available for duty than we had 5 years ago," City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart explained in an interview with FOX 29’s Jeff Cole.
fox29.com
Police: Philadelphia shooting suspect fires into crowd, misses mom and infant
Police are searching for two men in connection with a shooting on a crowded Philadelphia sidewalk last week. Amazingly, no one was injured in the incident.
fox29.com
Video: Masked shooter fires gunshots into moving car on North Philadelphia street, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are searching for information regarding a shooting in North Philadelphia. Police released surveillance video of a shooting they say occurred on October 8 at 5:08 p.m. Authorities say a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in his left shoulder...
WFMZ-TV Online
At least 1 dead after shooting in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - At least one person is dead in a shooting in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Gunfire rang out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets. A neighbor says he was watching TV when he heard about nine gunshots. "I heard pop, pop, pop, pop,...
US Marshals offer $5K reward for teen suspect in deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
Dayron Burney-Thorn is wanted for murder and related charges in relation to the shooting death of a 14-year-old on September 27 following a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.
Suspect arrested in SEPTA El platform shooting
Philadelphia police say they have arrested a 34-year-old woman after a shooting on a SEPTA Market-Frankford El platform that left a man in the hospital.
fox29.com
Arrests made after priest carjacked while unloading wheelchair in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 64-year-old became the victim of a brazen carjacking on the streets of Kensington Sunday night, and now police say an investigation has led to arrests. The man was trying to get his wheelchair out of his trunk when four suspects rushed him on the 2100 block of East Somerset Street.
fox29.com
Police: Suspects sought after man was caught recording a woman inside a Marshall's bathroom in Moorestown
MOORESTOWN, N.J. - Moorestown Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two people wanted in connection with an invasion of privacy offense at a Marshalls store last month. On Sunday, September 25, at around 3 p.m., police say a man was captured on surveillance video sneaking into the...
Camden police investigating after at least one person shot at Tamarack Station Apartments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A shooting investigation is underway in Camden, New Jersey. Police say just before 3 a.m. Monday, they responded to the Tamarack Station Apartments along Davis Street for a report of at least one person shot.Police released neither any information on the victim's condition nor a description of the shooter.
Woman dies in North Philadelphia house fire
A woman was found dead after a house fire in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.
fox29.com
2 teens found shot dead next to vehicle in Pottstown double homicide, officials say
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The deaths of two teenagers has sparked a homicide investigation in Pottstown, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Police found the male teens while responding to nine calls of shots fired near Fourth and Johnson street around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The 18-year-old and 17-year-old were...
Body cam video shows moment police arrive to unauthorized car rally at Willow Grove Park Mall
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - A fiery car crash in Montgomery County injured three people. Police say it happened after an unsanctioned car rally. It was a chaotic weekend in Abington Township. Police say nearly 200 cars zoomed first through the parking lot of a mall and then into a nearby neighborhood.Body camera footage shows the moment when Abington Township Police officers arrived at Willow Grove Park Mall to break up the unauthorized car rally event Saturday night. From the mall, a driver, that police believe is connected to the rally, took off to the 2900 block of Old...
Man shot multiple times on SEPTA El platform in Frankford
A man is in the hospital after being shot on a SEPTA El platform Sunday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.
fox29.com
One year after shooting, 17-year-old thanks St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children staff that saved his life
PHILADELPHIA - After an emotional reunion at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, Ivan Cuevas assured the doctor that saved his life that he did not go ziplining, as she requested. That’s on the short list of things the soon-to-be 18-year-old has to hold off on, for now. And, one...
morethanthecurve.com
Plymouth Township police announce arrest of lone suspect in Wawa stabbing in Plymouth Meeting
The Plymouth Township Police Department announced on October 17th the arrest of Ivan Davonte Stevens Jr. for aggravated assault and related offenses regarding a stabbing incident that occurred on the morning of Saturday, October 8th at the Wawa located at 1300 East Ridge Pike in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township). According...
delawarevalleynews.com
Levittown Male Arrested By Federal Task Force For Riot In Philadelphia
Illegal street racing is a problem for police and citizens wherever it happens. It is dangerous. One male, Joseph Vannauker of Levittown Pa. is accused by police of participating in activity related to illegal drag racing. It was on October 2, 2022 about 12:30 AM when a large group of...
Comments / 0