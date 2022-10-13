Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Preseason

The Heat open the season Oct. 19 against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena

The Miami Heat defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 120-103 Wednesday, wrapping the preseason with a 4-1 record.

Here are some major takeaways as they prepare for the season opener Oct. 19 against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena:

TYLER HERRO IS BACK

After being criticized this offseason, Herro earned a spot in the starting lineup. He averaged 22 points in the two preseason games he played, shooting 58 percent from the 3-point line. He also had four blocks against the Pelicans.

JAMAL CAIN IS PROVING HIMSELF

Cain averaged 10 points and five rebounds off the bench, including 11 rebounds in Thursday's 109-90 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

DUNCAN ROBINSON BACK ON TRACK?

Robinson averaged 12 points and 21 minutes but shot just 34 percent from the 3-point line. He scored a game-high 29 points Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies, the lone game he started.

VICTOR OLADIPO STILL NEEDS TIME

In the two games Oladipo scored just 10 points while playing 38 minutes. The Heat are still being patient with him.

ROOKIE NIKOLA JOVIC IS READY

Jovic averaged nine points and five rebounds while shooting 34 percent from the 3-point line. Arguably, his best game was Monday’s 118-110 win over the Houston Rockets. He had 15 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

