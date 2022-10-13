Effective: 2022-10-19 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bartow; Carroll; Cherokee; Coweta; Douglas; Floyd; Forsyth; Haralson; Heard; Paulding; Polk; Troup FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

BARTOW COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO