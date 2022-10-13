Philly Bike Ride, ‘Black Angels over Tuskegee,’ Coltrane Fest, Design Philadelphia, and ‘Rocky the Musical’ in this week’s ‘Things To Do’

Read full article on original website
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Philadelphia Airport names international arrivals hall after Dr. Leon Sullivan
As international travelers deplane in Philadelphia, they make their way into the arrivals hall with its soaring glass ceiling. Below a section of text from the Declaration of Independence written on the walls, and next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Hudson Newsstand, is the name Reverend Dr. Leon H. Sullivan, now the official namesake of the arrivals hall.
‘Avogeddon’ hits Philly: Surplus avocados to be given away for free
Holy Guacamole! A literal ton of avocados — three trucks worth — will be handed out for free at FDR Park Wednesday through Friday. A local nonprofit, Sharing Excess, will be hosting what it’s calling their “largest food distribution to date” from noon to 6 p.m. each day.
Wardrobe event looks to ease shopping experience for Philly’s LGBTQ+ community
Shopping for clothes can be a pretty simple task for many, but it can be challenging for those who identify as transgender or non-binary. Nonprofits set up at The Wardrobe in Old City Monday to provide free clothes and resources for members of Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ community. There is a...
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia
Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
Philly drivers have it the worst compared to other cities
Philadelphia has a dubious distinction when it comes to commuting. The city placed last in a survey of 100 major cities. A new report posted by wallethub.com found Philly is among the worst cities when it comes to unpleasant driving conditions. The website’s Jill Gonzalez says Philadelphia has a lot of bad things going for it when it comes to driving.
ATV riders take over Columbus Boulevard near Ben Franklin Bridge
A large group of dirt bike and ATV riders took over Columbus Boulevard, near the Ben Franklin Bridge, on Sunday evening, according to police.
South Philly Man Transforms Trauma Into Philosophy of Healing
“We all have a purpose in life and my purpose is to serve,” says Will Latif Little, 52. The South Philadelphia native is a life coach, professional speaker, author and the subject of multiple documentaries and news stories. He’s even a TEDx speaker. In the past year, he’s grown a modest following on Instagram Live offering “personal development” coaching sessions every morning from 7 to 9.
Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th
- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
Regional Roundup: October 17, 2022
The Phillies are in the MLB playoffs for the first time in eleven years and the Eagles remain undefeated this season. We’ll talk about the excitement for Philadelphia sports fans with Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski), sports columnist at The Philadelphia Inquirer and author of The Rise. Workers around the country,...
South Jersey Family Searches for Sister With Addiction Issue
A South Jersey family is searching for a loved one with an addiction issue who has been missing for more than a month. Her family has posted on Facebook asking for help looking for Tiffany Wallace, who was last living in a motel in Buena with her boyfriend, according to the post.
Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO experienced delays in both directions. They have since said that trains are running "on or close to schedule."It's still an active investigation.
Philly tourism trailblazer gets Gayborhood street named after him
A Philly tourism legend now has a Gayborhood street named after him. He joins the ranks of other LGBTQ civil rights icons named on the rainbow-striped street signs. City and tourism organization officials gathered on National Coming Out Day Tuesday to rename a portion of South 13th Street “Jeff Guaracino Way.”
One year later: A Philadelphia student and shooting survivor spreads hope for others impacted by gun violence
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Ivan Cuevas came into the emergency room at St. Christopher’s Hospital For Children in critical condition. He had a gunshot wound to his head....
Man shot multiple times on SEPTA El platform in Frankford
A man is in the hospital after being shot on a SEPTA El platform Sunday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.
Flavors of the East and South America find a home in Philadelphia
Some of America’s most successful businesses originated on a college campus. One such venture, Frutero Ice Cream, started right here in Philadelphia on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus. The 100% all natural fruit flavored ice cream pulls inspiration from Asian and Latin America cultures and is one of the nation’s fastest growing ice cream brands. The company is the brainchild of Mike Weber and Vedant Saboo, who met on their first day of class at Wharton.
Wawa Considering Halting Plans in Philly Due to Crime, Councilman Says
Wawa officials are considering dropping Philadelphia from their expansion plans following the ransacking of a store in Mayfair, according to City Councilmember Mike Driscoll, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Driscoll, a Democrat representing the 6th District in Northeast Philadelphia, which encompasses Mayfair, made the comments at a town hall-style forum...
Check, Please! Special Roundtable
Join us for a special conversation with titans of Philadelphia’s food scene, focused on the shifting tides in the restaurant industry and how people are moving forward and creating positive change. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial...
Philly sports’ winning streak boosts spirits across the Delaware Valley
The early success of the Eagles and Flyers seasons, coupled with the Phillies and Union’s playoff runs, have lifted the spirits of many across the Philadelphia area. Studies have shown that the connections sports fans have with their teams can add to their self-esteem and provide a positive outlook for their surroundings. However, this can backfire.
Suspect arrested in SEPTA El platform shooting
Philadelphia police say they have arrested a 34-year-old woman after a shooting on a SEPTA Market-Frankford El platform that left a man in the hospital.
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora faces three challengers. Two of them are his foes on City Council
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Trenton is not only the state capital of New Jersey, but is described by some as the home of the Garden State’s most dysfunctional municipal government. This year’s election will offer Trentonians a chance to have a...
