Philly Bike Ride, ‘Black Angels over Tuskegee,’ Coltrane Fest, Design Philadelphia, and ‘Rocky the Musical’ in this week’s ‘Things To Do’

 5 days ago
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly drivers have it the worst compared to other cities

Philadelphia has a dubious distinction when it comes to commuting. The city placed last in a survey of 100 major cities. A new report posted by wallethub.com found Philly is among the worst cities when it comes to unpleasant driving conditions. The website’s Jill Gonzalez says Philadelphia has a lot of bad things going for it when it comes to driving.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

South Philly Man Transforms Trauma Into Philosophy of Healing

“We all have a purpose in life and my purpose is to serve,” says Will Latif Little, 52. The South Philadelphia native is a life coach, professional speaker, author and the subject of multiple documentaries and news stories. He’s even a TEDx speaker. In the past year, he’s grown a modest following on Instagram Live offering “personal development” coaching sessions every morning from 7 to 9.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th

- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Regional Roundup: October 17, 2022

The Phillies are in the MLB playoffs for the first time in eleven years and the Eagles remain undefeated this season. We’ll talk about the excitement for Philadelphia sports fans with Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski), sports columnist at The Philadelphia Inquirer and author of The Rise. Workers around the country,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO experienced delays in both directions. They have since said that trains are running "on or close to schedule."It's still an active investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Flavors of the East and South America find a home in Philadelphia

Some of America’s most successful businesses originated on a college campus. One such venture, Frutero Ice Cream, started right here in Philadelphia on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus. The 100% all natural fruit flavored ice cream pulls inspiration from Asian and Latin America cultures and is one of the nation’s fastest growing ice cream brands. The company is the brainchild of Mike Weber and Vedant Saboo, who met on their first day of class at Wharton.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa Considering Halting Plans in Philly Due to Crime, Councilman Says

Wawa officials are considering dropping Philadelphia from their expansion plans following the ransacking of a store in Mayfair, according to City Councilmember Mike Driscoll, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Driscoll, a Democrat representing the 6th District in Northeast Philadelphia, which encompasses Mayfair, made the comments at a town hall-style forum...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Check, Please! Special Roundtable

Join us for a special conversation with titans of Philadelphia’s food scene, focused on the shifting tides in the restaurant industry and how people are moving forward and creating positive change. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly sports’ winning streak boosts spirits across the Delaware Valley

The early success of the Eagles and Flyers seasons, coupled with the Phillies and Union’s playoff runs, have lifted the spirits of many across the Philadelphia area. Studies have shown that the connections sports fans have with their teams can add to their self-esteem and provide a positive outlook for their surroundings. However, this can backfire.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
