Halloween heats up in Kansas City: Our mega-guide for where to celebrate all month

COVID-19 hasn’t generated many bright spots, but here’s one: If not for the pandemic, we wouldn’t be enjoying what has become one of the area’s premiere Halloween events.

The Kansas City Repertory Theatre introduced “Ghost Light: A Haunted Night of Songs and Stories from KC’s Cultural Crossroads” as a virus-friendly outdoor production to open its 2020-21 season. It proved so popular that KC Rep revived it in 2021.

Now “Ghost Light” returns for a third year — and this time it will be free.

This hybrid concert and ghost-story event featuring local musicians and storytellers will run Oct. 21-22 at Roanoke Park after having more extended runs the past two years on the grounds of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

“We decided we wanted to turn it into more of a festival weekend and a free and accessible event,” said Stuart Carden, KC Rep’s artistic director.

Food and beverage trucks will be on the grounds, and the Oct. 22 performance will be preceded by art-making, a Haunted Parade and more. Calvin Arsenia headlines the list of musicians.

Carden said the event will continue annually in this format, moving to a different city park each year.

With “Ghost Light” and a variety of other events, the local Halloween scene kicks into high gear in the coming days. Area pumpkin patches and haunted houses have been open since September, but most other seasonal activities are still to come.

All are included in our Halloween mega-guide:

“Ghost Light: A Haunted Night of Songs and Stories from KC’s Cultural Crossroads” drew large crowds at the Nelson-Atkins Museum in 2020 and last year. The Kansas City Repertory Theatre production will move to Roanoke Park this year, with shows Oct. 21 and 22. File photo

Nine highlights

Night of the Living Farm: 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 21-29, $3; Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. artsandrec-op.org/events .

Dark Forest: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 21-23 and 27-30, $35; Powell Gardens. powellgardens.org .

Enchanted Forest: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 21-22 and 28-29; $3; George Owens Nature Park. georgeowensnaturepark.org .

“Ghost Light: A Haunted Night of Songs and Stories from KC’s Cultural Crossroads”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22, free; Roanoke Park. kcrep.org .

Frights at Height: 5:45-8:45 p.m. Oct. 22 and 5:15-8:45 p.m. Oct. 29, $32.95; Ape Zipline and Adventure Park, Swope Park. goape.com/frights-at-height .

Enchanted Forest: 4-8 p.m. Oct. 27, free; Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. lenexa.com .

Boo at the Zoo: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 29-30, free with admission ($8.50-$20); Kansas City Zoo. kansascityzoo.org .

Spookfest: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29, $8; Science City. sciencecity.unionstation.org .

CarnEVIL: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 29, $20; Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com .

Gargoyles are among the creatures who will welcome visitors to the haunted houses in the West Bottoms. Allison Long/File photo

Haunted houses

The Beast, Edge of Hell and Macabre: Oct. 20-23, Oct. 27-31, Nov. 4-5, $32-$62, with combo tickets $55-$140; West Bottoms. fullmoonprod.com .

Exiled KC : Oct. 21-22, 28-29, $40-$50; Zip KC, Bonner Springs. zipkc.com .

Pumpkin patches and fun farms

(All open through Oct. 30 or 31)

Alldredge Orchards: Saturday-Sunday, $5; 10455 Highway N, Platte City. alldredgeorchards.com .

Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch: Closed Tuesday-Wednesday, $16.95-$30.95; 17607 NE 52nd, Liberty. carolynspumpkinpatch.com .

Cider Hill Family Orchard: Closed Monday, free; 3341 N. 139th, Kansas City, Kansas. ciderhillfamilyorchard.com .

Crazy Craigs: Daily, free; 14521 Highway A, Liberty. a-hwy.com .

Colonial Gardens: Weekends, $5; 7610 E. Wyatt, Blue Springs. colonialgardenskc.com .

Faulkner’s Ranch: Closed Monday, $12.50-$18.50; 10600 Raytown Road. faulknersranch.com .

Fun Farm: Closed Tuesday, $15.95-$25.95; 650 N. Jefferson, Kearney. funfarmpumpkinpatch.com .

Historic Weston Orchard & Vineyard: Daily, $7-$12.50; 18545 County Road H, Weston. westonorchard.com .

Johnson Farms: Daily, $11.99-$13.99; 17701 Holmes, Belton. johnsonfarms.net .

KC Pumpkin Patch: Friday-Sunday and by appointment, $17.95; 13875 S. Gardner Road, Olathe. kcpumpkinpatch.com .

Kerby Farm: Friday-Sunday, $8; 15943 158th, Bonner Springs. kerbypumpkinpatch.com .

Louisburg Cider Mill Family Farm: Daily, $12.99-$15.99; 14730 Kansas 68, Louisburg. louisburgcidermill.com .

Powell Pumpkin Patch: Daily, free; 25695 Spring Valley, Louisburg. powellpumpkinpatch.com .

Pumpkins Etc.: Friday-Sunday, free; 10700 Farmer Lane, Platte City. pumpkinsetc.wordpress.com .

The Pumpkin Pad: Saturday-Sunday, $14.99; 35100 E. Outer Belt, Lone Jack. thepumpkinpad.net .

Pumpkin Valley: Friday-Sunday, $11; 2807 NW Chipman, Lee’s Summit. pumpkinvalley.net .

Red Barn Ranch: Friday-Sunday, $10; 23111 S. Jefferson Parkway, Harrisonville. redbarnranch.farm .

Also ongoing

“Amuck, Amuck, Amuck!” Halloween Pop Up Bar: Thursday-Saturday through Oct. 29, $18; PH Coffee. tickettailor.com .

Brick or Treat Monster Party: Daily through Oct. 31, $19.99-$31.99; Legoland Discovery Center. legolanddiscoverycenter.com/kansas-city .

GloWild Lantern Festival: Tuesday-Sunday plus Nov. 21 through Dec. 11, $18-$25; Kansas City Zoo. kansascityzoo.org/glowild .

Great Pumpkin Fest: Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30, $39.99-$49.99; Worlds of Fun. worldsoffun.com .

Halloween Haunt: Select nights through Oct. 29, $39.99-$49.99; Worlds of Fun. worldsoffun.com .

Liberty Corn Maze: Friday-Sunday through Oct. 30, $13.28-$15.17; 17607 NE 52nd St., Liberty. libertycornmaze.mazeplay.com .

Pumpkin Hollow: Daily through Oct. 31, $9-$10. Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. artsandrec-op.org/farmstead .

Tricks and Treats: Daily through Oct. 31, $19.99-$39.99; Sea Life Kansas City. visitsealife.com .

“Tell-Tale Electric Poe” is an annual tradition at the Coterie Theatre. This year it will run Oct. 20-30. Jim Barcus/File photo

Theater and music

“Tell-Tale Electric Poe”: 7 p.m. Oct. 20-21, 4 and 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 and 5 p.m. Oct. 23, 7 p.m. Oct. 27-28, 4 and 7 p.m. Oct. 29, 2 and 5 p.m. Oct. 30, $12-$15; The Coterie. thecoterie.org .

Kansas City Horror Play Festival: 8 p.m. Oct. 20-23, $20-$35; Upside Bungee, West Bottoms. eventbrite.com .

“The Rocky Horror Show”: 8 p.m. Oct. 20-21, 8 p.m. and midnight Oct. 22, 8 p.m. Oct. 27-28, 8 p.m. and midnight Oct. 29, 8 p.m. Oct. 30-31, $30-$35; Black Box. rockyhorrorkc.com .

Halloweed Tour featuring Jay Worthy: 9 p.m. Oct. 20, $65-$80; BLVD Nights. eventbrite.com .

Hextravaganza: 8 p.m. Oct. 21, $15; Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net .

Jason Vivone and The Billy Bats Halloween Show: 7 p.m. Oct. 22, $10-$15; Aztec Shawnee Theater. aztecshawnee.com .

“Curse of the Werewolf”: 7 p.m. Oct. 26-31, $12; City Stage. tya.org .

Octetoberfest: 7 p.m. Oct. 28, $20; St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. eventbrite.com .

“Scared Sexy,” Burlesque Downtown Underground: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 28, $25-$35; Bird Comedy Theater. eventbrite.com .

Boo N Brew: 3-6 p.m. Oct. 29, free; Town Center Plaza. towncenterplaza.com .

Boofest: 6 p.m. Oct. 29, $35; Mod Gallery & Space. eventbrite.com .

Return to Haunted Harbor with Musical Blades: 7 p.m. Oct. 29, $20-$60; Cable Event Center. eventbrite.com .

Terror at Electric Park: 8 p.m. Oct. 29, $25; J. Rieger & Co. jriegerco.com .

Halloween Bash with Louie Ray: 9 p.m. Oct. 29, $20-$50; Corner Bar & Grill. eventbrite.com .

“Hocus Poke Us”: 7 p.m. Oct. 31, $10-$50; Folly. follytheater.org .

Public trick-or-treating events will take place throughout the area over the next two weeks and, of course, in neighborhoods everywhere on Oct. 31. File photo

Kids and family activities

Trunk or Treat: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 16, free; Lakeside Nature Center. kcparks.org .

Spooky Skate: 5 p.m. Oct. 20, free; $5 to skate; Cable Dahmer Arena. cabledahmerarena.com .

Lawrence Zombie Walk: Sundown Oct. 20, free; South Park, Lawrence. thegranada.com .

Beats & Broomsticks: Hocus Pocus in the Park: 5-9:30 p.m. Oct. 21, free; Zona Rosa. zonarosa.com .

Truck or Treat: 8-11 a.m. Oct. 22, free; Lenexa Municipal Services Service Center. lenexa.com .

Kids Safe Halloween: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 22, $5; Shoal Creek Living History Museum. kcparks.org .

Halloween Happenings: 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 22, free; Merriam Marketplace. merriam.org .

Halloween on the Lawn: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 22, free; Legends Outlets. legendsshopping.com .

Trunk or Treat: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27; free. Tony Aguirre Community Center. kcparks.org .

Fright Night: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27, free; Copley Quad residence hall, Park University. park.edu .

JamBOOree: 5-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Free; Heritage Park. jcprd.com .

Trunk or Treat: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, free; Southeast Community Center. kcparks.org .

Monster Dash 5K: 8 a.m. Oct. 29, $12-$36; South Creek Office Park. kcmonsterdash.com .

Boos, Barks & Badges: 9:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 29, free; City Hall Plaza, Lee’s Summit. downtownls.org .

Halloween Party Ride: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 29, 75 cents; Kansas City Northern Miniature Railroad. kcnrr.com .

Pumpkins and Ponies: Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 29, free; Little Blue Valley Park. kcparks.org .

Trick or Treat: Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 29, free; Downtown Parkville. parkvillemo.org .

Tricks and Treats: Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 29, free; Power & Light District. powerandlightdistrict.com .

Haunted Alleyway Halloween Bash: 1-9 p.m. Oct. 29, free; Black Rose. goallevents.com .

Spooky Skate: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 29, $8; Line Creek Community Center. kcparks.org .

Trick or Treat off the Street: 3-6 p.m. Oct. 29, $3-$4; Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm. mahaffie.org .

Healthy Halloween: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29, free; Rosedale Memorial Arch. visitkansascityks.com .

Historical Hauntings: 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29, $1 suggested donation; Shawnee Town 1929. shawneetown.org .

Spooky Sprint KC: 9 a.m. Oct. 30, $35-$70; Longview Lake. spookysprinthalfmarathon.com .

Trick or Treat: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31, free; Downtown Liberty Square. historicdowntownliberty.org .

Scare-It Halloween: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31, free; Gladstone Boulevard. kcparks.org .

Adult stuff

End of the World Pub Crawl: 1-5 p.m. Oct. 22, $35; Martini Corner. kccrew.com .

Halloween Pub Crawl: 3-9 p.m. Oct. 22, 29 and 31, free. Howl at the Moon. pubcrawls.com .

Kansas City Vampire Ball: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, $25-$55; Voodoo. eventbrite.com .

Monster Ball: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, $30-$40, $50-$60 for couple; Elms Hotel, Excelsior Springs. esculturalguild.com .

Halloween Bar Crawl: 4 p.m.-midnight Oct. 29, $10-$20; The Brick. eventbrite.com .

Boo @ The Voodoo: 8 p.m. Oct. 29, $25; Voodoo. eventbrite.com .

Dia de los Muertos

Dia de los Muertos Celebration: Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 22, free (at capacity); Kansas City Museum. kansascitymuseum.org .

Dia de los Muertos Festival: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 30, free; Nelson Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org .

Original Dia de los Muertos Celebration: 5-9 p.m. Nov. 4, free; Guadalupe Centers. guadalupecenters.org .

Calaca Parade and Closing Celebration: 6-11 p.m. Nov. 4, free; Mattie Rhodes Cultural Center. mattierhodes.org .

Dia de los Muertos on Central Avenue: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 5; free; Central Avenue, Kansas City, Kansas. cabakck.org .