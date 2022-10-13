Recreational pot in Missouri? Here’s the editorial board recommendation on Amendment 3

On Nov. 8, Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults. We recommend a yes vote on Amendment 3, a constitutional amendment that would permit people over 21 to legally possess limited amounts of pot for personal use.

If approved, the initiative would regulate the recreational marijuana industry in Missouri, authorize the automatic expungement of most nonviolent marijuana offenses and impose a 6% tax on marijuana sales. The additional tax revenue — tens of millions per year, proponents say — would be split among services for military veterans, costs associated with the expungement program and more funding for the state’s public defender’s office.

Missouri prosecutors oppose the amendment, issuing warnings about potentially reduced penalties for driving under the influence and marijuana sales to minors.

Under the new law, driving under the influence of cannabis remains illegal. And it would still be a felony to sell marijuana to minors. Elected prosecutors should not use scare tactics to dissuade voters from approving recreational pot.

Full legalization in Missouri has been a long time coming. In 2018, 65.6% of Missouri voters amended the state constitution to legalize marijuana use for medicinal purposes.

Amendment 3 expands on that, allowing adults over 21 to legally use, possess or sell up to 3 ounces of the drug. That’s a higher limit than in California and the same as in New York , according to Legal Missouri 2022, the group responsible for the proposed constitutional amendment.

While not perfect, Amendment 3 would represent progress in our state toward criminal justice reform. Black, Hispanic and other people of color have always borne the brunt of America’s war on drugs.

Between 2010 and 2018, Black people were 2.6 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession in Missouri than white people, according to a 2020 ACLU report on marijuana-related arrests in Missouri . Half of all drug arrests made in Missouri in 2018 were for pot, the ACLU report found. The state ranked 18th in the nation for the largest racial disparities in marijuana-related arrests.

Under the new amendment, those businesses already licensed to produce or sell medical marijuana would have first dibs on licenses for recreational production and sales. That’s a source of contention for some and rightfully so. Out of 400 medical marijuana licenses, only two are Black-owned, according to pro-marijuana advocates who are against Amendment 3.

But Legal Missouri 2022 argues that a racial equity component exists. The amendment calls for adding 144 “micro-licenses” that would allow new prospective owners to get in on the business, which could exceed a half-billion dollars next year, according to some estimates.

It’s been four years since almost 66% of Missouri voters approved medical marijuana. If state lawmakers wanted legal recreational pot in Missouri, as some have argued, we would have it. So let the people decide.

In our view, the benefits of recreational cannabis outweigh some of the technical issues raised by critics. We recommend a yes vote on Amendment 3.