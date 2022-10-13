Read full article on original website
How to watch Black Adam – can I stream the new Dwayne Johnson movie?
How can I watch Black Adam? Dwayne Johnson keeps telling us that the hierarchy of power in the DCEU is about to change, and we’re finally about to find out if he’s right because the Black Adam release date is upon us. Yes, after more than a decade of development, the superhero movie is finally about to land in cinemas, and we’re going to tell you exactly how you can see it.
New Snow White star defends proposed changes to Disney movie
The live-action Disney movie Snow White filmed over the spring and summer in London, starring West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler in the titular role. Gal Gadot plays the Evil Queen and Andrew Burnap plays Jonathan (who could be the prince or the huntsman or another character, depending on how much it twists the story). There has been speculation about how Disney will handle the dwarves, with prominent figures such as Peter Dinklage weighing-in on the subject.
Samuel L. Jackson improvised Spider-Man: Far From Home’s funniest line
Given how meticulously planned the MCU has to be – years in advance – you would think that there is little room left for improvisation. However, if there’s one man who is going to bring some mother-loving improv to the MCU, it’s gotta be Samuel L. Jackson. Known for being the premiere swearer of our times, Jackson hasn’t had quite the bleepin’ free reign in the MCU that he deserves, but he’s still managed to slip one or two curses past the censors.
Jonathan Majors is one hell of a scary dude in first Creed 3 trailer
Ever since photos taken of Jonathan Majors‘ absolutely shredded body on the set of Creed III were leaked in March, people have been desperate to get a closer look at the man mountain he has become. And we now have our first proper chance, because the full-length trailer for Creed III is here.
Skaar’s inclusion in She-Hulk finale was mandated by Kevin Feige
Did the reveal of Hulk’s son, Skaar, in the She-Hulk finale feel a bit out of place to you? That’s because Skaar’s cameo at the end was demanded by Marvel president Kevin Feige. The She-Hulk finale was one of the most bold, and original finales of any...
House of the Dragon: why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet?
Why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet? Warning spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 9 ahead. So it’s come to this. Only nine episodes in, and our new favourite fantasy series (sorry, Rings of Power fans) has already devolved into explainers about feet. Ahh, well, at least I’m not writing about the Targaryens and their proclivities…
Eddie Redmayne stole this Fantastic Beasts prop from movie set
The wizarding world of Harry Potter is full of cool costumes and special items, that it must be very hard for those involved in the fantasy movie series not to take a little trinket home with them. Well, Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne succumbed to temptation, and stole a prop from the set.
House of the Dragon: Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys explained
Want to know about Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys? Here’s everything you need to know. Everyone watching the House of the Dragon knows that as fun as it is seeing the Targaryen family implode, the real stars of the show are the dragons. We’ve heard tales of the awe-inspiring Balerion the Black Dread and seen the power of Vhagar, the she-dragon.
House of the Dragon: who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm?
Who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm? Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon. One of the more enigmatic characters in the fantasy series House of the Dragon is Mysaria, who, despite not being a Targaryen, a noble, or a great warrior, is one of the most influential people in Westeros.
Andor creator explains how he creates compelling Star Wars villains
Tony Gilroy, who is the creator and lead writer on the new Star Wars series Andor, has shared his approach to the development of compelling and realistic villains. Andor has been one of the best received shows to debut on the streaming service Disney Plus, in part thanks to its huge cast of new characters.
Guillermo del Toro explains how his Pinocchio is different to others
Guillermo del Tor has explained why his Pinocchio is different to other versions of the movie that have released in 2o22. Del Toro is one of the most renowned filmmakers in the world, and his latest film is a new version Pinocchio – a story that has been adapted many times, including the classic Disney animated movie.
It’s true. All of it. Harrison Ford is officially joining the MCU.
After rumours emerged a few days ago that Harrison Ford was set to replace William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, it has now been officially confirmed, according to Deadline. Ford will make his MCU debut in Captain America 4, opposite Anthony Mackie, which is set for release in May 2024. Hurt...
Star Trek 4 was almost a reinvention of a classic TNG episode
The plot details for an early version of the Star Trek 4 script have been shared by the writers. Star Trek 4 has been in development hell for years now. The movie has struggled to find the right script and the right director, and there have also been difficulties in tying down the core cast.
New Predator movie star wants to join the MCU
It’s been a pretty great year for horror movie franchises, and the Predator series has been one of the most successful benefactors of adding fresh blood to its saga recently. Now, Amber Midthunder, the star of Prey, has her sights set on bagging a role in the MCU. Prey...
Pinocchio review (LFF 2022): Guillermo del Toro outdoes himself
2022 has been the year of Pinocchio, with a whopping three films released. Based on the classic 1883 Italian novel, The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi, the tale of the wooden boy has been put to screen by Lionsgate, Disney, and now Netflix. But like every cinematic competition, out of the three family movies of 2022, there is one resounding winner when it comes to the best adaptation of the famous animated toy story.
Anne Hathaway sweetly pauses interview to introduce herself to Issa Rae at Hollywood event
Anne Hathaway kindly paused an interview in order to introduce herself to and praise Issa Rae, while at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event on Monday.The 39-year-old actor was asked about her fashion sense during an interview with People on Monday, while on the red carpet at Elle’s event. However, in the midst of her conversation, Hathaway turned around and noticed Rae smiling and looking at her.The Princess Diaries star then put the interview on a brief hold, as she approached the 37-year-old actor and gave her a hug.“I’m so sorry but heaven is calling,” Hathaway said, while walking towards...
Andor may be the best Star Wars series, but it has less viewers
Following up on Star Wars character Cassian Andor, Star Wars: Andor arrived to a lot of fanfare and positive reviews when it first dropped, with a 91% critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes and a second season being confirmed before the first has even finished airing. In many ways, Andor had...
DCEU going full steam ahead as plans for new Superman movie emerge
Henry Cavill might be booked and busy with The Witcher season 3, but it looks like the Man of Steel might be donning his cape once more in a new DC movie, according to a scoop by the Hollywood Reporter. With Walter Hamada quietly exiting Warner Bros in the near...
Top Gun 2 star doesn’t think a sequel will happen
Given the unprecedented success of Top Gun: Maverick, which is still in cinemas 4.5 months after release, talk of a sequel has been inevitable. It’s now nearing $1.5 billion at the box office and is still making money every week. However, given that it was over 35 years since the original, and that the sequel was supposed to be something of a swan-song for Tom Cruise‘s Maverick, a sequel isn’t as inevitable as you might think.
Knives Out 2 director confirms Benoit Blanc is gay
With the Knives Out 2 release date upon us, the game is well and truly afoot, and we are beginning to learn more details about the detective movie. Director Rian Johnson has even revealed a particular aspect of Benoit Blanc’s private life, by confirming the super sleuth is in fact gay.
