Anne Hathaway kindly paused an interview in order to introduce herself to and praise Issa Rae, while at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event on Monday.The 39-year-old actor was asked about her fashion sense during an interview with People on Monday, while on the red carpet at Elle’s event. However, in the midst of her conversation, Hathaway turned around and noticed Rae smiling and looking at her.The Princess Diaries star then put the interview on a brief hold, as she approached the 37-year-old actor and gave her a hug.“I’m so sorry but heaven is calling,” Hathaway said, while walking towards...

41 MINUTES AGO