Related
Colts owner Irsay says there's "merit to remove" Snyder
NEW YORK (AP) — Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, making him the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go. Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. The league has been investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, a probe conducted by attorney Mary Jo White that is ongoing. Removing Snyder would be unprecedented and requires 24 votes from the other owners. “It’s something we have to review, we have to look...
ACGC hungry for more heading into playoff date with Treynor
(Guthrie Center) ACGC faces Treynor on Friday in a Class 1A first round playoff matchup. The Chargers are 6-2 on the year with the Cardinals coming in at 5-3. “Treynor is a great team. Heck, all of the teams left in the final 32 are good.” ACGC coach Cody Matthewson says, “Everybody earned the opportunity to be here. They have three losses on the season all from quality teams. Treynor is a program that’s been around success for a long time. They always have a lot of really good athletes.”
Draymond Green addresses Jordan Poole punch in own doc ahead of Warriors opener
Draymond Green had a self-produced documentary, ‘The Countdown,’ air on TNT Tuesday night in which he spent five minutes discussing the Jordan Poole punch.
