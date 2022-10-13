Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkvi.com
Pulaski County Commissioners to Meet Today
The Pulaski County Commissioners will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting this morning. Not much is on the agenda as claims and payroll will be up for approval. Other items to come before the board will also be discussed. The Pulaski County Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. ET today...
wkvi.com
Winamac Panhandle Pathway Receives Grant
The Winamac Panhandle Pathway will be continuing its trail north. Winamac Town Manager Brad Zellers told WKVI News the Panhandle Pathway received a grant to add more paved trail to the northern part of the pathway. He added the town council needed to approve the work before it could get started as it will be done on town property. He said the addition will push the trail 1,800 feet father north.
WNDU
Tensions high at St. Joseph County Commissioners meeting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tensions ran high at the weekly St. Joseph County Board of Commissioner’s meeting, peaking at the end during the public comments section. “I knew men who were killed believing in democracy for this country,” remarked Mario Sims, a veteran and South Bend resident.
wkvi.com
Pulaski County EMS Director Looking at Ways to Retain Employees
The Pulaski County Council and Commissioners heard from Pulaski County EMS Director Brandon DeLorenzo about a paramedic training reimbursement program during their recent meeting. DeLorenzo informed the council and commissioners on an opportunity to help the county retain EMS personnel. He said he would like to start a retention program...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville issues permit for million-square-foot building
A permit has been issued for the Region's first million-square-foot industrial building. It's part of the Silos at Sanders Farm development coming to Merrillville. Town council member Shawn Pettit says the permit brought in $325,000 in permit fees and called it "a historical event." "There's not a million-square-foot building in Lake County at all. We're the first ones to get that, so that's a feather in our cap," Pettit said during last week's council meeting.
wkvi.com
North Judson-San Pierre School Board Approves School Improvement Plan
The North Judson-San Pierre School Board reviewed the 2022-2023 School Improvement Plan during their meeting last week. The first focus area planned is to increase the graduation and attendance rates to ensure post-secondary readiness. The second focus area planned is to increase student proficiency levels in English/Language Arts and Mathematics.
wkvi.com
Winamac Signs Contract to Inspect Future INDOT Project
The Winamac Town Council signed a contract with an engineering firm to conduct inspections on the INDOT sidewalk and lighting project downtown. Winamac Town Manager Brad Zellers told WKVI News the council signed the contract during their meeting last week. He said Beam-Longest-Neff (BLN) is an engineering firm from Indianapolis. He added BLN will conduct inspections on the INDOT sidewalk and lighting project downtown Winamac. He said they will be inspecting the project as it is being constructed through the whole process to make sure it is being done correctly.
hometownnewsnow.com
Michigan City Mayor Replacing Chief of Police
(Michigan City, IN) - On Friday evening Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry made a major announcement via a press release. Dion Campbell is being relieved of his duties as Chief of Police. He has served in that role since October 2019. Parry cited increasing gun violence coupled with too many...
hometownnewsnow.com
Meer Points Blame at Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - The former mayor of Michigan City says the change in leadership at the police department has more to do with the current administration's failure. Mayor Duane Parry announced on Friday that continued high crime and turnover at the department were the primary factors in replacing police chief Dion Campbell.
wkvi.com
Knox Fall Leaf Pick-up Begins
Fall leaf pick-up for the City of Knox began Monday, October 17. The City of Knox reminds citizens to place all leaves in front of their residence next to the curb on the street in a long row and not in the alley. They also remind citizens to not bag...
abc57.com
Two arrested for cocaine, marijuana possession in Plymouth
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested for cocaine and marijuana possession following a traffic stop in Plymouth on Thursday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of Novelty and Walnut streets. During the traffic stop, K9...
abc57.com
The Humane Society of Elkhart County waiving adoption fees for pet food donations
Cold, wet, and windy Tuesday; nice weather on the way. ‘Panic and terror’ as shots are fired at Marshall County... Notre Dame Head Coach reflects on the upsetting loss to Stanford. St. Joe businesses preparing for the colder months — as temps... Schools, community leaders pushing drug free...
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
10/03/22 A property damage traffic accident was reported in the area of 600 E. and 25 N. in Knox. One vehicle reportedly left the scene. 10/03/22 A Knox resident reported damage to a corn field from a side-by-side. 10/03/22 A Knox resident told dispatchers that a mailbox was clipped and...
casscountyonline.com
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Logansport Police Station
The City of Logansport and Steinberger Construction held a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 14, 2022 for the new Logansport Police Station. The project will renovate the former Logansport Juvenile Correctional facility located at 729 High St for $5.84 million and will use mostly local contractors. SOURCE: City of Logansport.
abc57.com
Middle schooler arrested for marijuana possession at school
ELKHART, Ind. - A middle school student was arrested on Monday for alleged marijuana possession while at school, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:02 p.m., an officer was called to West Side Middle School for a juvenile problem. According to the school's principal, a student had been caught...
WANE-TV
California man sentenced for 1999 rape of woman in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The California man who was found guilty last month of raping a woman in Warsaw 22 years ago has been sentenced. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, California, was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years in prison for crimes a judge described as “despicable.”. Todd...
WNDU
Washington High School claims flag was taken, vandalized
Today, we are celebrating one of our own, as Tricia Sloma has helped you start your day with a smile for 30 years!
Indiana teacher arrested for creating and maintaining a 'kill list'
An Indiana elementary school teacher is in custody after intimating to a student that she had created a “kill list” of people she planned to murder.
hometownnewsnow.com
Two Houses Burn Again on Same Morning
(Michigan City, IN) - There were two house fires in Michigan City this morning. Officials said the structures in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street and Coolspring Avenue were heavily damaged. According to the fire department, a smoke detector in one of the residences woke up a sleeping couple, whose...
WNDU
Police identify shooting victim in Elkhart
Today, we are celebrating one of our own, as Tricia Sloma has helped you start your day with a smile for 30 years!
Comments / 0