International Business Times
Donald Trump Under Fire For Anti-Semitic Remarks, Says American Jews Must 'Get Their Act Together'
Former President Donald Trump is facing backlash over comments he made disparaging American Jews, while also flaunting his popularity in Israel. On Sunday, Trump posted to his Truth Social platform, taking aim at American Jews. "No President has done more for Israel than I have," Trump wrote. "...U.S. Jews have...
Florida Democrat targeted by DeSantis struggles to stay in Congress
Al Lawson is trying to save his job after Gov. Ron DeSantis drew him out of his district this spring.
Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate
Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Florida went on the attack in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, accusing him of being a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden's economic agenda
Russian commander admits situation is 'tense' for his forces in Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) - The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgment of the pressures they are under from Ukrainian offensives to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow claims to have annexed just weeks ago.
International Business Times
Russian Strikes Pound Ukraine Power Sites
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russian strikes had destroyed about 30 percent of his country's power stations in one week, speaking hours after a fresh barrage cut electricity to cities across Ukraine. Russian attacks rocked energy facilities in Kyiv and urban centres across the country, causing blackouts and disrupting...
