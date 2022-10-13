ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Business Times

Russian Strikes Pound Ukraine Power Sites

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russian strikes had destroyed about 30 percent of his country's power stations in one week, speaking hours after a fresh barrage cut electricity to cities across Ukraine. Russian attacks rocked energy facilities in Kyiv and urban centres across the country, causing blackouts and disrupting...

