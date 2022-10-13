ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MLB Trade Rumors

Mets GM Billy Eppler: 'Pretty close' to knowing what 2023 offseason budget will be

Mets GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter met with reporters (including Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News and Newsday’s Tim Healey) earlier this week, wrapping up the season and giving some idea about what to expect from the club this winter. Unsurprisingly, those plans may well include more spending, as owner Steve Cohen isn’t planning to cut payroll after the Mets set a new luxury tax high of approximately $298.8MM in 2022.
CBS News

Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 lineups, live updates and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi on June 3 after a 22-29 start, this seemed like a dream coming from the Citizens Bank Park parking lots, but, it's reality. The Phillies are four wins away from reaching the World Series. The San Diego Padres stand in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Phillies-Padres: Verlander's five key players in the NLCS

The NLCS is upon us, and two teams that no one expected just a matter of weeks ago are battling it out for the pennant. The fifth-seeded San Diego Padres and the sixth-seeded Philadelphia Phillies begin the best-of-seven series at Petco Park on Tuesday (with all seven games airing on FOX or FS1). The Padres upset the New York Mets in the wild-card round in three games before defeating the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in four games in the NLDS.
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies announce NLCS roster

The Phillies’ convincing defeat of the Braves in the NLDS earned Philadelphia its first trip to an NLCS since 2010. As the Phils head to San Diego with a trip to the World Series on the line, they will bring largely the same roster they used in the NLDS. Their only change is the return of righty reliever David Robertson to the bullpen in exchange for fellow right-hander Nick Nelson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Offseason questions, free agency loom for Dodgers after shocking NLDS exit

Of the seven teams in major-league history to win at least 110 games, three won the World Series, two lost the World Series and one fell in the American League Championship Series. Then there were this year’s 111-win Dodgers, who departed — shockingly, abruptly, sooner than anyone anticipated — in...
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos comments on Kenley Jansen’s upcoming free agency

There are some quirks to the Jansen decision. Major League Baseball is implementing a pitch clock, and Jansen takes his time on the mound. What may be a bigger issue is the emergence of Raisel Iglesias. Iglesias was an absolute demon from the Braves, and they have him under control until 2026 at $16 million per season. That’s already a big chunk of change, more than the Braves were paying former closer Will Smith. Jansen made $16 million this past season as well. I’d be open to bringing Jansen back, you can never have enough good bullpen arms, but the Braves are going to have to be careful committing to him, as with any free agent. Other bullpen pieces like Luke Jackson, Jesse Chavez, and Tyler Matzek may be gone, so the Braves will have to retool their bullpen in some capacity.

