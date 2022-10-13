There are some quirks to the Jansen decision. Major League Baseball is implementing a pitch clock, and Jansen takes his time on the mound. What may be a bigger issue is the emergence of Raisel Iglesias. Iglesias was an absolute demon from the Braves, and they have him under control until 2026 at $16 million per season. That’s already a big chunk of change, more than the Braves were paying former closer Will Smith. Jansen made $16 million this past season as well. I’d be open to bringing Jansen back, you can never have enough good bullpen arms, but the Braves are going to have to be careful committing to him, as with any free agent. Other bullpen pieces like Luke Jackson, Jesse Chavez, and Tyler Matzek may be gone, so the Braves will have to retool their bullpen in some capacity.

2 DAYS AGO