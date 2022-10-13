The Winamac Town Council signed a contract with an engineering firm to conduct inspections on the INDOT sidewalk and lighting project downtown. Winamac Town Manager Brad Zellers told WKVI News the council signed the contract during their meeting last week. He said Beam-Longest-Neff (BLN) is an engineering firm from Indianapolis. He added BLN will conduct inspections on the INDOT sidewalk and lighting project downtown Winamac. He said they will be inspecting the project as it is being constructed through the whole process to make sure it is being done correctly.

WINAMAC, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO