Knox Fall Leaf Pick-up Begins
Fall leaf pick-up for the City of Knox began Monday, October 17. The City of Knox reminds citizens to place all leaves in front of their residence next to the curb on the street in a long row and not in the alley. They also remind citizens to not bag...
Winamac Signs Contract to Inspect Future INDOT Project
The Winamac Town Council signed a contract with an engineering firm to conduct inspections on the INDOT sidewalk and lighting project downtown. Winamac Town Manager Brad Zellers told WKVI News the council signed the contract during their meeting last week. He said Beam-Longest-Neff (BLN) is an engineering firm from Indianapolis. He added BLN will conduct inspections on the INDOT sidewalk and lighting project downtown Winamac. He said they will be inspecting the project as it is being constructed through the whole process to make sure it is being done correctly.
Culver Town Council Receives Broadband Project Update
The project involving the installation of fiber to the Town of Culver was discussed during the most recent meeting of the Culver Town Council. Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe asked the council to hold off on approving a contract with Surf Internet as there will be some amendments to the contract.
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
10/03/22 A property damage traffic accident was reported in the area of 600 E. and 25 N. in Knox. One vehicle reportedly left the scene. 10/03/22 A Knox resident reported damage to a corn field from a side-by-side. 10/03/22 A Knox resident told dispatchers that a mailbox was clipped and...
Pulaski County Commissioners to Meet Today
The Pulaski County Commissioners will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting this morning. Not much is on the agenda as claims and payroll will be up for approval. Other items to come before the board will also be discussed. The Pulaski County Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. ET today...
Pulaski County EMS Director Looking at Ways to Retain Employees
The Pulaski County Council and Commissioners heard from Pulaski County EMS Director Brandon DeLorenzo about a paramedic training reimbursement program during their recent meeting. DeLorenzo informed the council and commissioners on an opportunity to help the county retain EMS personnel. He said he would like to start a retention program...
North Judson-San Pierre School Board Approves School Improvement Plan
The North Judson-San Pierre School Board reviewed the 2022-2023 School Improvement Plan during their meeting last week. The first focus area planned is to increase the graduation and attendance rates to ensure post-secondary readiness. The second focus area planned is to increase student proficiency levels in English/Language Arts and Mathematics.
Sarah E. Hodge
Funeral services for Sarah E. Hodge, 27, of Knox, will be Monday, October 24 at 11 a.m. CT at the Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel, with visitation there Sunday, October 23 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT and Monday one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Rannells Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Karen M. Neville
Funeral services for Karen M. Neville, 78, of Hamlet, will be Thursday, October 20 at 11 a.m. CT at the Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel, with visitation there one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, it was Karen’s wishes for memorial contributions to be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
