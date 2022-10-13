Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
'Halloween II’s Infamous Sibling Storyline and Why it Works
With any long-standing franchise there are bound to be aspects that fans can’t agree on, and when it comes to Halloween, that aspect is a short scene in the 1981 sequel. Halloween II follows two prominent storylines — that of Dr. Loomis searching for Michael and that of Laurie at Haddonfield Memorial Hospital. It’s towards the end of the film, in a scene with Loomis and his colleague Marion Chambers, that the divisive twist is revealed: Laurie Strode is Michael Myers’ sister. The moment those words were spoken, the franchise was changed forever. The following sequels would go on to further that plot point, creating convoluted storylines and excessive lore, until it was entirely retconned in David Gordon Green’s 2018 film. But was such a thing really necessary?
From 'The Shining' to 'Rocky Horror Picture Show': 10 Best Halloween Movie Soundtracks, Ranked From Blood-Curdling to Bops
A soundtrack makes any movie memorable, even ones full of guts, gore, and all manner of supernatural creatures. While a good score can be used to make the viewer laugh or cry along with the characters, it can also be used to terrify them. From John Carpenter, to Benjamin Wallfisch,...
'Halloween Ends' Box Office Win Shows That Evil Will Never Die
Reaction has been mixed on the highly anticipated Halloween Ends, the final act in David Gordon Green’s trilogy which brought the quintessential final girl, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and Michael Myers together for one last battle. The 39% score tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes is the same as last year’s Halloween Kills, a far cry from the 79% 2018’s Halloween earned. Among audiences, there is a deep division. Some see the risks taken in Halloween Ends, where much of the focus is taken off of The Shape and instead placed on the infection he has planted in Haddonfield, as a bold and interesting step. Others feel cheated. They wanted a movie about Michael Myers and barely got to see him.
New ‘Black Adam’ Featurette Spotlights Dwayne Johnson’s Super Suit
Black Adam is allowing Dwayne Johnson to flex his super muscles by becoming one of DC’s most beloved antiheroes. And as a new featurette for the movie reveals, the star is so bulky in real life that making him look super powerful was actually easy for Black Adam’s crew.
‘Halloween Ends’: David Gordon Green Says "You Could Hear a Pin Drop" While Filming Michael Myers Last Moments
Editors Note: This article does contain spoilers for Halloween Ends. How do you conclude a legacy that extends through more than four decades? In David Gordon Green's reboot trilogy of John Carpenter's Halloween franchise, the writer and director offered his own answer to that question in his third feature Halloween Ends. Attempting to deliver on a promise he first rallied behind in his 2021 sequel Halloween Kills, whose war cry was a triumphant yet misguided, "Evil dies tonight," Green did something no Michael Myers film has ever done before. Though he may not have effectually ended evil, per se, Halloween Ends does feature a conclusion that brought Myers' killing spree to a grinding halt. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Green discusses how the trilogy's possibly-divisive final moments were chosen.
‘Halloween’ Reboot Trilogy Director David Gordon Green Says “Karen Was Always Toast”
Following the release of writer and director David Gordon Green's third and final installment to his reboot trilogy, Halloween Ends, the internet is buzzing about Michael Myers. Collider's Perri Nemiroff was able to sit down with the director to discuss bringing these three films to the big screen, as well as the massive task of resurrecting a movie monster as mysterious as Myers. During their sit-down, like many of Green's Halloween fans, Nemiroff was curious if there was an alternate version of the film where Judy Greer's character Karen Nelson wasn't another of Michael's casualties. As if The Shape's evil had somehow been passed onto Green, the filmmaker shot down any theories or hopes we may have had that in an alternate timeline Karen may be mending things with her mom.
A24 to Host Double Feature of Ti West’s Horror Hits ‘Pearl’ and ‘X’
2022 has been one of the best years for horror in the genre’s history. There has been an incredible blend of returning franchises and new horrific frights, and one of the new franchises that took the horror community by storm this year has been the first two parts of Ti West’s X trilogy. Both X and Pearl introduced fans to the genre's next big killer icon, Pearl, who has been played brilliantly by Mia Goth. Now to celebrate everyone’s favorite cinematic killer, A24 has announced that their next Screening Room event will be a double feature of Pearl and X.
'V/H/S/99' Review: The Found-Footage Anthology Climbs to New Horror Heights
The first V/H/S was released in 2012 as an exciting new horror experiment. While horror is not strange to anthologies, the idea of giving talented writers and directors free rein to explore their passion for found footage and VHS culture is nothing short of brilliant. Even so, the first V/H/S was uneven at best, working more as a showcase of weird ideas than as a collection of gripping stories. The problem became more evident with 2013’s V/H/S/2 and 2014’s V/H/S: Viral, each making the franchise's problems more apparent. Fortunately, producer Bloody Disgusting took a step back and decided to revamp the franchise with 2021’s V/H/S/94, by far the best movie in the series. Or at least it was because V/H/S/99 seems to have finally perfected the formula.
‘Black Adam’ Review: Dwayne Johnson’s Murderous Antihero Is a Welcome Addition to the DCEU
The DC Extended Universe has often struggled to find the right way to incorporate darkness into its films. The DCEU started a year after Christopher Nolan concluded his series of Batman films, and the attempts to bring a similar darkness to their properties have had mixed results. While this tone has worked when combined with humor, as with 2021’s The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, the DCEU can often feel weighed down with the weight of this darkness. But with DC’s latest film, Black Adam, this universe has finally found a character that can embrace that mood without feeling out of place in this world.
'The Winchesters': Drake Rodger on Which 'Supernatural' Legacy Character He'd Like to Meet
The CW’s Supernatural prequel The Winchesters follows John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) at the start of their journey together, before their love story and long before the existence of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles, who’s also the narrator). When they cross paths, John immediately becomes intrigued by Mary and the life that she leads as a demon hunter, though she has her doubts about him, and they join forces to honor their families’ legacies while also uncovering secrets about their fathers.
Guillermo del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities': Netflix Announces Episode Lineup
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is one of the industry's most fantastical craftsmen in the business, and this Halloween he's offering us a peak inside his mind with Netflix's anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. As executive producer and co-showrunner, del Toro presents fans with a meticulously curated Pandora's Box of tales that toe the line of enchantment and terror, boasting a collection of writers and directors all personally selected by the creator himself. Premiering just in time for All Hallow's Eve, we now have the official lineup of episodes the way they're intended to be viewed, by cadence and theme.
How to Watch 'The Good Nurse' Starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne
Charlie Cullen appeared to be a perfectly normal nurse to the average patient or employee. To the outside observer, he had a loving family and a positive working relationship and was just a friendly face to make one's stay at the hospital just a bit more bearable. But behind that warm exterior, even those who would consider Cullen among their closest friends could have never predicted the reality of the man who would go on to become one of the most notorious serial killers in modern history. The story of his crimes and how they were exposed is now getting the feature film treatment with The Good Nurse (2022), directed by Tobias Lindholm (A War) and based on the book of the same name by Charles Graeber. Starring two Academy Award winners with Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything) as Charlie Cullen and Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) as Amy Loughren, the film is already being received decently well by critics, with a positive Rotten Tomatoes score of 77%.
How a Real-Life Housing Project Inspired 'Candyman'
Unlike what many would believe, Cabrini-Green was not immortalized by The Candyman (1992) as a dreadful place where all kinds of horrors co-existed. Rather it was the latter that capitalized on the realities of the dreadful neighborhood that provided the space for the myth of the Candyman to materialize. While the trend of widely seen movies popularizing real-world locations is a perennial one, in the case of Bernard Rose's horror classic The Candyman, it is the movie that should thank the location for the contribution it made. The real history of the Cabrini-Green housing project, which proved to be a breeding ground for crime and neglect, provided the perfect setting for the myth of the Candyman to evolve. The neighborhood that became a symbol of poorly developed housing projects across the United States had all the real-world horrors to contribute to the reel-world horror of The Candyman movies. At the 30th anniversary of The Candyman, if one is to understand the motifs used in the film that's now widely considered a classic, the investigation must take off from where all of it started — Cabrini-Green.
'She-Hulk' Post-Credits Scene Explained: Where Did the Abomination Go?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of She-Hulk. The finale of She-Hulk gave fans some major bombshells, from its insanely meta third act to introducing us to another major character in the Marvel universe. There’s so much jam-packed into this sitcom-sized show that you’d be forgiven if you forgot about the post-credit scene. While not nearly as Earth-shattering as the rest of the episode, it does hint at what’s to come next for two fan-favorite characters from this season.
'House of the Dragon': Paddy Considine Deserves An Emmy For These 10 Scenes
Recently, George R. R. Martin has lauded Paddy Considine for his outstanding portrayal of King Viserys I in House of the Dragon, which is superior to the one in his original book. Fans of the show and critics cannot agree more since his final appearance in the show's eighth episode, "The Lord of the Tides," was the topic of the internet's attention.
'House of the Dragon': Eve Best Explains Rhaenys' Act of Mercy
The Dance of the Dragons has begun with the penultimate episode of House of the Dragon, and Rhaenys turned out to be the MVP. The King (Paddy Considine) is dead, and the Greens have usurped the throne. And the warning of Alicent’s daughter Helaena (Phia Saban) that she has been murmuring since last two episodes, "the beast beneath the boards," finally came true. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Clare Kilner and actor Eve Best broke down the epic moment.
‘The Empty Man’ Is Scary Because of Humans, Not Monsters
"We can't indict the cosmos." This line in The Empty Man, delivered by Detective Villers (Ron Canada), speaks to the hopelessness that permeates this entire feature. Horror films are no strangers to dark atmospheres and many modern frightening films are wall-to-wall darkness save for maybe a happy ending. But titles like The Conjuring or The Black Phone limited the scariness of the world to one person or one location where supernatural entities flourish. The Empty Man is a downright nihilistic exercise because its scares can come from anywhere. Within David Prior’s feature-length directorial effort, despair and terror are around every corner thanks to the terrible impulses of humanity rather than just the malicious behavior of its titular creature.
'A Christmas Story Christmas' Teaser: Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie Parker
Audiences will soon spend another Christmas with Ralphie Parker (played by Peter Billingsley). Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming HBO Max film A Christmas Story Christmas. The trailer begins with a shot outside of the Parker home, before revealing the inside of the house, which...
‘Ticket to Paradise’ Review: Come for George Clooney and Julia Roberts, Stay for Not Much Else
It’s okay to enjoy bad films. We all need escapism, particularly in the dreary winter months when summer has well and truly passed, but the excitement of Christmas is still beyond reach. Major movie studios know exactly this and so, they release movies at this time of the year for those too scared to go see Halloween Ends. They transport us to faraway lands with white sand and crystal clear beaches, where rich white people get themselves into a series of predicaments that always ends with a wedding and a resolution. Ticket to Paradise is one such film. Christ, look at the title. It promises you a tropical escape, but it's vague enough to cater to any moviegoer. Reteaming the dynamic duo of George Clooney and Julia Roberts, this is the perfect movie to go see with your mother and two aunts—as I did.
