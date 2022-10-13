Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners Set to Consider $3.2M in Awards to Local Organizations as Part of the Community Priority Fund

Read full article on original website
Related
thesuntimesnews.com
The Dexter District Library is asking the voters for help
Voters on November 8 will play a big part in the future of the Dexter District Library. On the ballot is a millage renewal question for the Dexter District Library. The library is seeking renewal of 0.6620 mills. According to the Washtenaw County Clerk’s website, here’s how the yes or...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Passes Packages To Reduce High Water Bills
Note: This story has been updated to include a press release from the City of Saline. The Saline City Council took steps at its October 17th meeting to explain what has gone wrong with its sewer and water bills and to make steps towards solving them. But several people in the community – including concerned citizens and city councilors, still aren't satisfied that the community has gotten to the bottom of everything.
thesuntimesnews.com
The city of Saline addresses some utility billing issues
Discretionary credits, meter reads and billing adjustments were some of the topics addressed in a recent memo from the Saline City Manager to city council. At the Oct. 17 Saline City Council meeting, city manager Colleen O’Toole’s memo to council was accepted and then council also authorized the issuance of one-time discretionary sewer credits for the first quarter FY23 billing cycle.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Twp: Synopsis of Board Mtg Sept 14
The Regular Meeting of the Saline Township Board was called to order by Supervisor Marion on September 14, 2022, 7:00 PM at the Saline Town Hall, 5731 Braun Road, Saline, MI. Members present: Supervisor Marion, Treasurer Zink, Clerk Marion, Trustee R. Marion and Trustee Hammond. Seven other citizens attended. The...
thesuntimesnews.com
Freedom Twp: Synopsis of Board Mtg Oct 11
NEWSPAPER – Please publish the following copy once. Members present: Lindemann, Bristle, Layher, Huehl, Schaible absent-none 38 public in attendance. Board heard citizen participation, communications received, and treasurer, clerk, planning commission, ordinance enforcement officer and zoning administrator’s reports. Items approved:. Minutes for September 13, 2022. Treasurer’s report.
thesuntimesnews.com
Education Foundations’ Rivalry Match Fundraising is Underway
The Chelsea Education Foundation and the Educational Foundation of Dexter go head to head to raise money for educational grants in their respective communities. The fundraising has kicked off and will culminate at halftime during the October 21 Dexter vs Chelsea football game. On Friday, October 21 the Dexter Dreadnaughts...
thesuntimesnews.com
When Passion Meets Purpose at the Creature Conservancy
If you’re cruising down Ann Arbor-Saline Road and get caught at the light on Pleasant Lake Rd, something odd might catch your eye. . You might notice a group of unique animals gathered nearby, enjoying the sun while munching on the grass at their feet. If so, you have found the Animal Kingdom Veterinary Clinic, Creature Comforts Bed & Bath, and the Creature Conservancy.
thesuntimesnews.com
Wine, Women & Shopping A Chelsea Tradition – Nov 11 & 12
It’s that time of year again! The #shopchelseamich merchants will be hosting the 17th annual Wine, Women & Shopping Event starting November 11 at 10 am through late in the day on November 12. Let Chelsea be your Happy Place this Holiday Season! #shopchelseamich merchants will make your shopping...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Golfers 13th at D2 State Finals
The Dexter girls’ golf team capped off an amazing season with a 13th place finish at the D2 state finals in East Lansing this weekend. The Dreadnaughts finished with a team score of 805 to tie with Petoskey but won the tiebreaker to claim 13thout of 18 teams at the Finals. Mercy ran away with the title with a team score of 684.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea XC Teams Place Well at Gabriel Richard Invite
Chelsea XC Teams Place Well at Gabriel Richard Invite. The Chelsea boys’ and girls’ cross country teams both had strong showings at the Gabriel Richard Invitational Saturday. The boys came home with a second-place finish, while the girls were third. The Chelsea boys were beat out by Pinckney...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Swim and Dive Cruises by Lincoln
The Dexter girls’ swim and dive team cruised to an easy 128-47 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln last week to improve to 3-3 in the SEC Red. The Dreads won 11 of12 events on their way to the win over the Splitters. Jillian Kinnard, Harper Brown, Diem Lee, and Grace...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Tennis Ties for Fourth at D3 State Finals
The Chelsea tennis team had another strong showing at the D3 state finals, coming home with a tie for fourth place. The fourth-place finish was the best ever for a boy’s tennis team. The Bulldogs finished with 15 points to tie with East Grand Rapids. Julien Korner led the...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Swim and Dive Moves to 3-1 in SEC White
The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team remained in the SEC White title hunt with a 105-80 win over Jackson last week. The Bulldogs improved to 3-1 in the White, just behind Adrian at 4-0. Each has one more meet left and the SEC White Finals at Jackson November 4-5.
Comments / 0