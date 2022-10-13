Read full article on original website
Russian commander admits situation is 'tense' for his forces in Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) -The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgment of the pressures they were under from Ukrainian offensives to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow claims to have annexed just weeks ago.
Haiti calls for help at the UN as world mulls assistance
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Mexico said Monday they are preparing a U.N. resolution that would authorize an international mission to help improve security in Haiti, whose government issued a “distress call” for the people of the crisis-wracked nation. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the announcement at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council as thousands across Haiti organized protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. The demonstrations came on the day the country commemorated the death of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, a slave who became the leader of the world’s first Black republic. The U.S....
KPBS
Worry grows for a female Iranian athlete who climbed without a hijab
SEOUL, South Korea — An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
KPBS
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Are We Heading Towards A Global Recession?
Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. no KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App. It's more than just a COVID hangover. The global economy is going to get worse before it gets better. But is a global recession inevitable? The heads of the World Bank and IMF share their plans to rescue the world economy on this episode of GZERO WORLD.
KPBS
Flooding in Nigeria has killed more than 600 people, the government says
More than 600 people have died in the worst floods Nigeria has seen in more than a decade, according to the nation's humanitarian affairs department. The Nigerian Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Sadiya Umar Farouq said that as of Sunday 603 people died, 2,407 people have been injured and 1.3 million people have been displaced.
Hong Kong leader, in policy address, says aims to lure more global talent
HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee, in his inaugural annual policy address, said on Wednesday he wanted to bolster the city's competitiveness and seek to attract more overseas talent, including graduates from top global universities.
