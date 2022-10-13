A carriage horse that collapsed during the summer in New York City has been euthanised. The 26-year-old horse, known as Ryder, was put down due to serious pre-existing conditions he could not overcome, the Maple Hill Farms sanctuary said in a statement. “[Ryder] was given a dignified and peaceful passing. He had many days of green grass and sunshine in his final two months,” the release read. “While Ryder is no longer with us, we find some comfort in knowing that Ryder’s new owner provided him the best possible care, utmost attention and longâneeded love that he so deserved.”Ryder garnered...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO