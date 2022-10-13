ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

jakie rose
5d ago

come on people step up ....it could be you next time .. take our streets back

Reply(1)
5
 

13 WHAM

Public's assistance helps police catch shooting suspect

Rochester, N.Y. — Police said community assistance helped them identify and arrest a man wanted for a shooting on Dewey Avenue last month. A U.S. Marshals task force arrested Corey Willis, 45, Tuesday morning for the Sept. 9 shooting. Willis is charged with assault and two counts of criminal...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested on weapons charges for Myrtle Street incident

Rochester, N.Y. — A man faces charges after an incident involving an alleged stolen vehicle and a gun led to the SWAT team being called in. Police responded around 11:45 a.m. to Myrtle Street near Otis Street for a report of a stolen vehicle found by the rightful owner.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Armed robbery at Rite Aid on Portland Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just after 3:30 p.m. RPD officers were sent to the Rite Aid in the 500 block of Portland Avenue for the report of a gunpoint robbery involving at least one armed suspect. The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money/merchandise when the police arrived. No one was injured as a result of the incident.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester banker is accused of defrauding two people out of $500,000

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester banker is accused of defrauding two victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Federal prosecutors arrested and charged 34-year-old Timothy Siverd with wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors say that in November 2021, Siverd was a vice president at Tompkins Community Bank when...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lyons man arrested for allegedly attacking officer at hospital

LYONS, N.Y. A Lyons man is under arrest for an incident that happened at a hospital. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Wade was in custody on a prior arrest back in September when he had to be taken to the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. There, it’s believed...
LYONS, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating catalytic converter thefts in Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says UPS was one of the latest targets for catalytic converter thefts. Five were stolen from the Lehigh Station Road facility in Henrietta last week. Police say the most recent report of stolen catalytic converters happened overnight between Oct. 11-12. Deputies...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating multi-car crash on 390

Greece, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash on State Route 390 South near the West Ridge Road overpass Monday. Police say the crash involved a tractor-trailer and several cars. Police say there were only minor injuries and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
GREECE, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Arrested in September Shooting

A Rochester man has been charged in a shooting last month in the Maplewood District. Police say 45-year-old Michael Davis Junior shot a man in his 20s September 10 on Rand Street, just off Dewey Avenue. The victim survived the shooting. Davis faces assault and two weapons counts.
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Medina man arrested for DWAI- Drugs

On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kyle A. Barna., 26, of Medina, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Barna was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Barna had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested and transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he refused a blood test. Barna was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
MEDINA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Six-day search for missing woman continues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The search continues for a missing woman in Henrietta. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that after interviews with family and review of surveillance video, it still has no new information. Nancy Caguana was last seen on Chestnut Street in the City of Rochester on Monday. MCSO...
ROCHESTER, NY

