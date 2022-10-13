Read full article on original website
TKO: Kroenke to pay St. Louis, as it should be
The NFL is finally getting around to deciding who should pay the bill for the $790 million dollar lawsuit settlement with St. Louis. ESPN reports that NFL owners want Stan Kroenke to pay for most of it. The report says he would be on the hook for $571 million. TKO, “The Kilcoyne Opinion”, thinks it’s […]
Stephen Curry offers Warriors' support of Brittney Griner
Stephen Curry took the microphone in the middle of Golden State's championship ring ceremony Tuesday night to make an impassioned plea in support of Brittney Griner as the WNBA star spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison.“We want to continue to use our platform and the opportunity to shout out a very special member of the basketball community. Brittney Griner's birthday is today, she's 32,” Curry told the crowd on opening night before the defending champions hosted LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. “We want to continue to let her name be known and we pray ......
NFL adds first-ever Black Friday game exclusively for Amazon
The NFL is expanding its hold on Thanksgiving weekend and building its relationship with Amazon and the world of live-sports streaming.
Keith Smith's NBA Preview
Keith Smith of Spotrac.com previews the NBA season with Steve “Sparky” Fifer. Some of the topics include: Celtics back to ECF?, Bucks with Middleton this season, MVP, Rookie of Year, Picks in the Western Conference.
